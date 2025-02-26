Progressive Mercè Case magistrate, new president of the Catalan TSJ

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) will be led for the first time by a progressive judge. The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has appointed Judge Mercè Case, associated with judges and judges for democracy (JJPD), at the head of the Catalan high court, with which the progressives recover this place.

The position of president of the TSJC was expired since 2021: Jesús María Barrientos, of the Francisco de Vitoria Judicial Association, was elected in 2016 by a conservative majority council that prevented the renewal of his mandate the until then president, the progressive Miguel Ángel Gimeno

Born in Barcelona in 1964, Caso was a dean judge of Barcelona between 2013 and 2021. He agreed to the judicial career in 1989, as head of the Mixed Court number 1 of Vilafranca of the Penedès, and in 1992 he rose to the category of magistrate. Subsequently, he exercised in the mixed court number 6 of Mataró (Maresme), Criminal 12 of Barcelona and First Instance number 19 of Barcelona, ​​specialized in family issues. Between 2007 and 2012, he was part of the team of professors of the Judicial School.

Case, until now magistrate of section 12 of the Audience of Barcelona and specialist in Civil Law, would assume the reins of the TSJC when the relations between the Judiciary and the Government have been normalized after the disagreements generated by the procés, and at a time in a moment in a moment that Government and Central Executive have begun to realize one of the historical claims of the judges: the extension of the judicial plant to alleviate the endemic deficit of Magistrates in Catalonia.

The TSJC had already had a woman in front. It was magistrate María Eugenia Alegret, associated with the conservative and majority Professional Association of the Magistracy (APM) and who was the first magistrate in Spain to preside over a high regional court in 2004.

To the succession of Barrientos, which will continue in the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJC, the current Dean of the Courts of Barcelona, ​​Judge Cristina Ferrando, associated with the APM, as well as the head of the court of first instance 1 of Barcelona, ​​Guiller Soler, belonging to the Sovereignty Judicial Association.

On the other hand, the CGPJ has also appointed new president of the Audience of Girona, which will occupy Judge Adolfo García Morales, president of Section 3 of the Audience of Girona since 2005.