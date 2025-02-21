The Association Judges and Judges for Democracy has broken out on Thursday to express their “concern” for what he calls “Pressure campaign” to the Constitutional Court“To its members and particularly its president,” Cándido Conde-Pumpido. «While criticism … To its resolutions it is legitimate within the democratic debate, we observe with concern how in recent times insinuations have been launched on the possibility of admitting complaints against members of the Constitutional Court for the exercise of their functions ».

The Association of the Second Supreme Chamber to the members of the TC on the possibility of investigating them in the future before a crime of prevarication refers to the association. The warning was made at the end of January in a car in which they inadmitted the complaint filed by Vox and will be heard against Count-Pumpid The progressive majority for the “undercover pardon of the ERE”, although they launched a clear warning. “The competence for the instruction and, where appropriate, prosecution of the complaints, given the status of president and magistrates of the Constitutional Court of the complaints, effectively corresponds to this Second Chamber of the Supreme Court,” said this Second Chamber.

For JJPD, it is an “unacceptable campaign.” «The erosion of institutions for the mere fact of maintaining different visions about the interpretation of the Constitution is an absolute irresponsibility. The delegitimizing practice with which it acts lately with respect to anyone who does not fold to the interests of certain groups is a serious error that threatens the equilibrium system in which every system of rights and freedoms is sustained ».

Progressive judges add in defense of their peers who are a majority in the TC that cannot be “allow international. Criminal coercion is not a valid method to delimit constitutional interpretation ».

The Constitutional Court is the maximum interpreter of the Constitution and its work is essential for the protection of citizenship against all powers, including the judicial one, he adds. «Its independence cannot be subject to interests outside its function. Any attempt to impose an external protection About his decisions he distorts his role and compromises respect for the constitutional framework. “

The truth is that the resolution of the Supreme has fallen as a jug of cold water in the body of guarantees, whose seven progressive magistrates, and especially their president, are in the spotlight from the ERE judgment for extralimating themselves in their functions and Entering the jurisdictional field whose cusp is in the Supreme, the thesis that the complainants maintained. Although the TS indicated that a first objection to the investigation to the members of the TC, under article 4.2 of the Organic Law of the Constitutional Court (“the resolutions of the Constitutional Court may not be prosecuted by any jurisdictional body of the State”), this It does not mean that the dynamics of jurisdictional functioning of the TC «is absolutely alienated to possible resources or any jurisdictional control by the Judiciary or of Other powers of the State, ”recalled the TS. «It does not equals a kind of inviolability of the members of the Constitutional Court in the exercise of their functions; As could be derived from eventual infidelity in the custody of documents, revelation of secrets, bribery, influence peddling, etc., ”he warned.

In short, There is no “white letter” to the TC To resolve without legally sticking to the issue, but the contours in which the examination of the injustice that determines its subsumption in the crime of prevarication can be narrowed. Yes, it could be intervened with resolutions and sentences that “do not observe the Constitution and the rest of the legal system, but be treated, pure and simply, as a result of their will, unreasonably converted into apparent source of regulations.”