At first sight Super Lesbian Animal RPG It’s just another furry game on Steam. Especially if we take into account that its characters are anthropomorphic animals and generally known as furry.

However, something that stands out for is that it is an adventure designed for LGBTQIA+ players. That is, for an audience comprised of lesbians, gays, transgenders, transsexuals, bisexuals, intersex, queer and other identities.

It is because of the above that those who make up the game have an affinity for each other. Like Melody Amaranth, that she is in love with her best friend, Allison, and the feeling is mutual.

But in addition to its approach, this role-playing title takes inspiration from classic series for its gameplay, such as the cases of final fantasy, Mother Y Paper Mario. It still has an art line inspired by the 16-bit era, like the Super Nintendo era.

This furry game has caught the attention of gamers on Steam. To the point that it has 198 very positive reviews. It’s a pity that at the moment no means have evaluated it; It has zero reviews on Metacritic.

Perhaps the problem is that Super Lesbian Animal RPG came out on December 20 of last year, when the staff of various sites were already on vacation or not full. Surely it would have attracted more attention on another date.

What do you need to be able to play Super Lesbian Animal RPG?

The retro graphics of Super Lesbian Animal RPG They anticipate that you don’t need a very powerful system to play it.

In fact, the minimum requirements are MS Windows XP, Vista, 7 (32-bit/64-bit) or higher operating system, plus a 2.0 GHz or faster Intel Pentium 4 processor.

Likewise, 512 MB of RAM and a resolution of 640 x 416 pixels, as well as 500MB of free space. Sure, it can be played at a higher resolution.

As for the price of this game of furries, it is barely $154.99 Mexican pesos. According to its creators, its duration is around 10 to 15 hours. Throughout the story you can see the development of the relationship between Melody and Allison.

For not very skilled players there is an option to play with the lowest difficulty level so that they can enjoy the plot. It is also possible to learn different skills to fight.

In addition to Super Lesbian Animal RPG We have more video game information at EarthGamer.