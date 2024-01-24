Progress towards an agreement on a one-month truce in Gaza

Gaza (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Yesterday, informed sources confirmed that progress had been made towards agreeing on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for a period of 30 days, during which Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners would be released.

For weeks, Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been making unremitting efforts, trying to broker an agreement to stop the fighting in Gaza, which will also allow the entry of more food and medical supplies.

The sources stated that Israel and the Palestinian factions are still in disagreement over how to end the war in Gaza, and have refused to move forward until this dispute is settled.

Palestinian health officials say 25,700 Gazans have been killed since then, and there are fears thousands more are under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

There appear to be intense diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement on a ceasefire.

The White House said that Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the Middle East, is in Cairo, and is scheduled to hold “tireless” discussions on securing the release of the hostages and reaching a humanitarian truce.

According to Israeli statistics, more than 130 hostages are still being held in Gaza.