The Russian Progress MS-14 cargo vehicle, which is docked with the International Space Station, has now set a record for the length of time vehicles of this type have been in space.

The Russian Novosti News Agency indicates that the previous figure was recorded by the Progress M-17 spacecraft in 1993-1994, when it stayed in space for 337 days, including the duration of its flight and its docking with the Mir space station.

However, at 4.45 pm on Sunday, March 28th, the Progress MS-14 spacecraft, while still welding to the Russian Zvezda unit, passed this period.

According to NASA data, the Bugres MS-14, which was launched into space on April 25, 2020, is scheduled to separate from the International Space Station on April 27th, meaning it will set a record 367 days in space.

Ross Cosmos plans to launch the Progress MS-17 cargo vehicle on June 30, and the Progress MS-18 on October 28, and on November 24, the Progress M-OMM special vehicle is scheduled to be launched with a unit. «Anchorage».