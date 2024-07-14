Juarez City.- The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board reported significant progress in the construction of the Filtro II containment dam.

The dam is located in the northwest of the city and is part of a system of four dams to prevent damage caused by flooding caused by rain in the Arroyo de las Víboras sub-basin.

In this area, rainfall regulation is poor, so there is no protection against flooding for a significant urbanized area.

This is a peak-breaking dam that will capture rainwater from a 555-hectare basin and whose basin will have the capacity to store 258,651 m3 (more than 258 million liters of water).