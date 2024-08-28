Roscosmos: Progress MS-28 corrected the ISS orbit

The Progress MS-28 cargo transport ship adjusted the orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) before the arrival of the Soyuz MS-26 manned spacecraft. This reports State Corporation Roscosmos.

The engines of the cargo ship, docked to the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of the ISS, started on August 28 at 04:46 Moscow time, having worked for 1075.42 seconds. Thus, the station’s orbital altitude was increased by 3.4 kilometers to 419.41 kilometers.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Progress MS-28 spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome (Kazakhstan) on August 15 at 06:20. The cargo ship carried about 2.6 tons of cargo, including refueling fuel, drinking water, compressed nitrogen, equipment, materials, and food.

The launch of the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft with cosmonauts Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner and astronaut Donald Pettits from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on the Soyuz-2.1a rocket is scheduled for September 11.