Roskosmos: Progress MS-22 space truck undocked from the ISS

Space cargo ship Progress MS-22 undocked from the ISS. About it informed Roskosmos.

The truck separated from the Russian module of the Zvezda station, it will soon enter the atmosphere and burn up. Unburned elements of its structure will fall in the non-navigable area of ​​​​the South Pacific Ocean.

The state corporation added that on August 23, a new Progress MS-24 spacecraft will depart for the ISS. He will take the place of a truck that has left the station.