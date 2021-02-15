A successful launch of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with the Progress MS-16 cargo vehicle took place at Baikonur, the state corporation reported.Roscosmos“.

The launch took place at 07.45 Moscow time, nine minutes later, Progress separated from the third stage of the rocket and safely entered orbit. The ship is expected to dock at the Russian Pirs module on February 17 at 9.20 am Moscow time.

The space truck is supposed to deliver to the International Space Station almost 2.5 tons of cargo, 600 kg of fuel for refueling the ISS, 420 liters of drinking water, as well as about 1,400 kg of various equipment and materials, in particular, patches for cracks.

Recall that this was the second Russian space launch this year and the first from Baikonur.

Meanwhile, it became known about the plans of Russian scientists to send into orbit a satellite of the Kovcheg project with animals on board for scientific research.