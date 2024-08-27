Home policy

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Ukraine has also been developing its own weapons systems. Now President Zelenskyj is talking about successful missile tests.

Kiev – In the war in Ukraine, the armed forces have been relying primarily on weapons systems from abroad since the beginning of the war in an attempt to defend the country and its borders against Russian attacks. But the arms industry is also working on its own weapons. Several drone systems from the country are already in use, and now President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has also announced the first ballistic missiles made in Ukraine.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the politician did not provide any details about the new weapon, which, according to Zelensky, was recently successfully tested for the first time and which could be an important building block in the country’s future defense strategy. Ukraine is repeatedly subject to strict restrictions on the use of foreign weapons, which could be circumvented by the use of weapons manufactured in Ukraine.

At a press conference in Kyiv, Volodymyr Selenskyj announced the first Ukrainian-made rocket. © Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP

Russian attacks in Ukraine war: Selenskyj announces new weapons for response

For example, the new missiles could not only allow Ukraine to repel planned attacks by attacking military bases in Russia, but also strengthen its defense in the event of large-scale attacks on Ukrainian territory. In the last few days, there have been renewed massive air strikes on Ukraine, which, according to media reports, were primarily aimed at the country’s energy system.

While Ukraine says it was able to intercept most of the rockets, including those aimed at Kiev, at least five people were killed in the attacks in the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. This was reported by the German Press Agency. According to the agency’s report, this was the largest bombing raid on Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighboring country.

New weapons in the Ukraine war: New jet-powered drone already in use

In response to the attacks, Zelensky not only announced a response to the attacks, but also used his public appearance at the press conference of a forum for the heads of the country’s state institutions to present the latest achievement of the Ukrainian armed forces. Even though it is too early for details, Zelensky praised the people who work on weapons in the Ukrainian defense industry and have already laid the foundation for important military successes.

Just this weekend, during the celebrations for Ukraine’s Independence Day, Zelenskyj presented another Ukrainian home-made drone of a “completely different class”. The Paljanytsja combat drone is a jet-powered model that has already been used for the first time against Russia. (saka with dpa)