Saturday, December 3, 2022
Progress in the project to return Colombian Soccer to open television

December 2, 2022
Pereira vs. millionaires.

The idea is to guarantee the transmission of at least one match in an open signal.

If a Colombian wants to watch his team’s matches, he has to pay at least 30,000 pesos per month -probably additional to those of your television plan-. All this started in 2020 when the channel that owns the FPC broadcast rights decided to create an additional channel to broadcast the matches of the first and second division, along with the Copa Colombia. They also created an app for this.

However, not all football lovers in the country were in favor of this new business model. Given this, Libardo Cruz and Alfredo Cuelloof the Conservative Party They intend to return the broadcast to open television according to the bill they are advancing.

Although the initiative was taken as populist by some people, it is already advancing in the Congress. The House of Representatives unanimously approved the initiative, which in principle intended to “declare football tournaments of national interest Colombian professionals in charge of Dimayor”.

However, it was decided to change the title and objective of the project to “promote transmission of Colombian professional soccer tournaments run by Dimayor” and not include the term “national interest”.

For now, the project will be discussed in the plenary session of the Chamber and, if approved, it will go to the Senate where it will have its last two discussions. For his part, the speaker coordinator of the project, Alfredo Cuello, mentioned that the initiative is a benefit for people who they have no way to pay the subscription and “that makes the fans lose” and that entertainment is marginalized to the most vulnerable homes.

In addition, he explained that in order not to affect the income of the clubs, an approach would be made that is not free, but that those who pay broadcast rights be the open television channels.

SPORTS WRITING

