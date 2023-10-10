Of Danilo di Diodorus

a rare pathology that presents its first symptoms in adolescence and is due to the accumulation of a non-soluble form of glycogen in the brain

There are more than seven thousand rare diseases, each of which has the characteristic of affecting a few people, even though overall there are over 350 million people in the world who suffer from them. These are diseases on which it is important to concentrate research, since for only five percent of them doctors have a treatment approved by regulatory agencies, such as the American FDA. Among these diseases is Lafora Disease, caused by a recessive genetic alteration that causes an accumulation of a non-soluble form of glycogen in various tissues, particularly in the brain. The accumulation of these substances generates i first symptoms in adolescence and in a short time the affected children begin to have symptoms such as epileptic seizures, myoclonia, psychomotor deterioration, with a progression leading to cognitive deterioration and complete disability. But the search for new treatments is moving on several fronts, trying to anticipate treatments as much as possible even in the genetic field. It is being discussed at the Lafora Disease Science Symposium underway in Bologna, with the participation of the most important international experts and family representatives. Symposium organized by Roberto Michelucci, director of Neurology of the IRCCS – Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna of the Bellaria hospital (scientific director Raffaele Lodi) and by Francesca Bisulli, head of the Epilepsy Program at the IRCCS of Bologna, and financially supported by the associations of patients, particularly Chelsea's Hope, Tempo Zero and AILA.

Research on the basic mechanisms is very advanced and the function of the genes (called laforin and malina) whose mutation causes the disease says Michelucci. The altered function of these genes causes a disruption of glycogen degradation with the formation of non-soluble aggregates (the so-calledLafora bodies”) within nerve cells and other tissues that are largely responsible for the development of the disease. Over the past few years, various treatment strategies have been developed. The first is to reduce the production of glycogen through the use of drugs capable of modifying the activity of the RNA that governs its production. Another strategy is to make Lafora bodies soluble. Finally, there is good evidence that gene therapy, with the introduction of “healthy genes” through viral particles, can be particularly effective in animal models. At the moment, its application in humans is not yet possible.

Lafora disease is a very rare condition in the world, but more frequent in some geographical areas, such as Italy, particularly in the south. There are around 30 people currently suffering from it and they were followed in various Italian centers, in particular the Bellaria Hospital in Bologna, the Besta Foundation in Milan, the Bambino Ges Hospital in Rome, the Gaslini in Genoa, the hospitals of Perugia and San Giovanni Rotondo. Many patients sent by these centers participated in the study on the natural history of the disease which longitudinally evaluated the clinical, neurophysiological and neuropsychological characteristics of the young patients for two years, Michelucci continues. TOSome patients are now taking an experimental drug capable of acting on the degradation of Lafora bodies, a treatment not yet approved by the American FDA, for which there is permission for use, but the effectiveness of which is not yet known because the duration of the treatment is currently too short. Furthermore, one of the main obstacles to using new drugs is very high cost

the planning and implementation of a clinical trial capable of demonstrating the effectiveness of drugsfaced with the prospect of little economic return on the part of the manufacturing companies, says Francesca Bisulli, who obtained a one million euro grant for research on Lafora disease through PNRR funds.

As demonstrated by the joint work between specialists and patient associations in organizing the symposium, there is a lot of collaboration between the families of those affected by this disease and the researchers and clinicians involved. Since it is a very serious disease, patients actively participate in research advances and represent a constant stimulus for the introduction of new therapies says Tullio Bressanello, president of the Tempo Zero Association which, together with the AILA association, represents families and supports the research.