Two drivers in the top-10

The Portuguese Grand Prix it ended with both drivers of the team VR46 in the points, a result that makes up for a not entirely satisfactory weekend for both Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio. Both exited the Sprint without any points, with 'Diggia' even crashing after just 3 laps, the two Italian drivers however made up for it by reaching the top 10 in the main race on Sunday.

pros and cons

In the first case, Bezzecchi he closed in sixth position after a first half of the race that saw him in clear difficulty, so much so that he dropped to 12th place and recovered to what today represents his best result of the season: “We have collected a lot of data and this is the most important thing – declared the #72 of Valentino Rossi's team, not yet completely comfortable with his Ducati – the race wasn't great, but a decidedly step forward compared to Qatar. I managed to do some good laps, not at the level of the strongest, but my confidence with the bike has improved. The real problem was the first corners, I wasn't incisive and the pressure on the front tire immediately increased. In those conditions it's even more difficult, then with the road clear I felt better and didn't finish badly.”

Problems that help

Generally more complex weekend for By Giannantonio, did not reach the finish line in the Sprint and started from the fifth row on the Portimao circuit. The Roman driver, however, managed to maintain a constant pace throughout the race, until finishing it at 10th place: “I'm not very happy with the racecertainly the potential we could express was much higher, but we made a mistake that slowed us down in recovery – He admitted – on the one hand, knowing what the problem was helps us and therefore, also considering that we are only at the second race with the team and we are getting to know each other, we go to the USA ready to do well. Overall the balance is quite positive, and since Friday we have made some progress”.