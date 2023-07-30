This week the National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico (INEGI) published the results of the National Survey of Household Income and Expenses (ENIGH) corresponding to 2022. Due to its magnitude (more than 105,000 surveys) and degree of detail, this survey, which is carried out only every two years, is the most important source of information for understanding and analyzing the socioeconomic dynamics of Mexican households.

Unlike the employment surveys that are carried out more frequently, the ENIGH collects highly disaggregated information on other sources of income other than labor (such as remittances, government programs, pensions, etc.), as well as on the destination of said income. resources by households (that is, on spending). For this reason, this survey is the basis for estimating and analyzing aspects such as poverty, social lags, and income distribution, as well as the coverage, distribution, and effectiveness of social programs. On the spending side, it also serves to define the consumption basket used to measure consumer inflation. It is, in short, a key instrument for understanding the country from the perspective of households.

The two previous editions of this survey, those of 2018 and 2020, had coincided, respectively, with the end of the previous administration and with the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this sense, the publication of this new edition was highly anticipated since it will allow, on the one hand, to analyze the post-pandemic recovery process of Mexican households and, on the other, to make a first evaluation of the effect of the new government policies. that have been launched since 2018.

The first results of the ENIGH are very encouraging, although this does not mean that there are no areas of opportunity to improve the design of public policies. Perhaps the most relevant data is the reduction in inequality in household income between 2018 and 2022. The Palma Index, which is obtained as the ratio of the income share of the richest 10% between the share in the income of the poorest 40%, shows a reduction from 2.3 to 2.0 between 2018 and 2022. This reduction in inequality is the result of a significant increase in the income of households in the lower part of the distribution and of a slight decrease in the income of households in the upper part of the distribution (-2.2%). It is worth mentioning that the total income of the first four deciles of the distribution (that is, households with the lowest income) grew by 19.9%, 13.5%, 11.1% and 9.8%, respectively, between 2018 and 2022. .

It is evident that the increase in the income of the poorest households is not an isolated phenomenon of the labor and social policies that have been implemented in this administration. Said improvement brought together both the increase in the minimum wage (around 90% in real terms between 2018 and 2022 in general, and even a little more in the border area), as well as the increase in the coverage and amounts of transfers of various government programs. It should be noted that 34% of Mexican households reported having received financial support from a government program, which represents a historical maximum in terms of coverage. In addition, the total amount allocated to transfers via government social programs grew by 100% in real terms between 2018 and 2022.

However, not everything is positive. The ENIGH also shows aspects in which there have been setbacks or that could be improved. For example, the survey shows that the lack of access to health services has increased significantly. This went from 16.2% in 2018 to 39.1% in 2022. The main reason for this increase is that people who previously knew they were affiliated with Seguro Popular in 2018 now no longer know or are not sure if they have or not access to public health services. In this result, the resounding failure of the attempt to create the Institute of Health for Well-being (INSABI) is more than evident, which has already been abandoned and replaced by what is supposed to be an extension of the so-called IMSS-Welfare. Partly because of this, but also due to the pandemic, Mexican household spending on health grew by almost 31% between 2018 and 2022. These two health indicators clearly illustrate the existence of areas of opportunity for intervention and the design of better public policies.

Lastly, another aspect revealed by the ENIGH is that the coverage, incidence and impact of social programs in the lowest part of the distribution have decreased. That is, although the coverage and amounts of government social programs have grown, they have done so in a less pro-poor way than before: they continue to benefit poor people more in general, but this does not mean that they are reaching as before to people in situations of greater vulnerability and/or extreme poverty. This is partly explained by the change in the nature of the programs (which went from being highly targeted to having a more universal character), although it also seems to be due to problems of scope and coverage in the elaboration of the Well-being Census that was carried out at beginning of this administration and which was key in the process of implementing some social programs.

In summary, the results of the ENIGH-2022 show encouraging data, although they also allow us to identify areas of opportunity. Strong increases in income at the bottom of the distribution are very likely to translate into significant reductions in income poverty measures. However, the decline in the lack of access to health services could limit the impact on the measurement of multidimensional poverty. In any case, the reduction in inequality and the improvement in the living standards of the poorest households are aspects worth celebrating, although this does not mean that we should settle for it. There is still a long way to go in the fight against the scourges of poverty and inequality in Mexico.

