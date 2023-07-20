The Department of Social Services in Sharjah launched a package of training programs to rehabilitate the inmates of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Administration at the “Pre-Release” Center, in a strategic partnership with the Sharjah Police General Command, under the slogan “Let’s start over” to enable individuals and families to face their circumstances and overcome their problems, leading them to a better quality of life, and to achieve the goal of a safe and stable society that enjoys well-being and decent living.

The director of Dar Al-Aman affiliated with the department, Fatima Ismail, said that the number of beneficiaries of the training programs during the current year amounted to 86 inmates and 107 inmates, explaining that the goal of these programs is to enhance social integration and address the obstacles facing the rehabilitation of inmates, and that their launch comes in light of the department’s keenness to improve the quality of its services within the context of social sustainability, so that the programs bring great benefits to the inmates themselves, the society to which they will return and the state that sponsors them.

She indicated that the department provides a package of services to inmates in the penal and correctional institutions.

She explained that the department develops treatment plans for the inmate and his family, and works to implement electronic vision sessions for the inmate with his family, and submit communications to secure the rights of the prisoners’ children.