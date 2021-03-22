All people excel at something. Mathematics, language, music, painting, technology or body expression are just some of the areas in which it is possible to discover capacities that, if they come to light and are enhanced at an early age, can become great talents may they guide the way of those who possess them.

In this sense, discovering what is best given to them and encouraging children’s abilities are the objectives of ‘You have Talent’, an initiative of the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation, encompassed within CaixaProinfancia, which has been developing in Lorca since the course 2017-2018. This year two groups of ten children participate, twenty in total, aged between 8 and 12 years, who come from environments at risk of social exclusion. This revolutionary educational program takes place within the Cibercaixa space, a premises annexed to CEIP San José that stands out for its versatile character, its innovative furniture, its technological resources (tablets, computers, projector, sound equipment, etc.) and its dynamic infrastructures that They allow you to create different workspaces for all kinds of activities.

In this place, the participating minors develop for four hours a week, during non-school hours, “a different vision of talent”, as noted by the head of one of the two CaixaProinfancia networks in Lorca, Mariano Perán. “The program says that all children have unique potential that we can stimulate and transform into talent. What we want is to discover what are the things that they like to do and that they are good at and offer them the space so that they can do it, “he sums up.

In order to find them, ‘You have Talent’ takes place from October to June in two different phases. The first one focuses on detecting six different talents: academic and scientific, artistic-visual, sports, artistic-musical, social and artistic-body. To do this, activities are programmed in which they try to “be aware of what things they are good at and which they may not have realized”, explains the CaixaProinfancia technician, Ignacio Tevar. These actions are complemented by others in which they express their goals and desires, which allows the program monitor to encourage children to know themselves and their peers.

Learn through play



The second part, with a more practical nature, is marked by the development of six laboratories or work areas (robotics, performing arts, mathematics, sports, crafts and communication) in which «we treat these talents, regardless of whether they have them or do not. Talent is not something that you have or don’t have, but it is in different proportions. Everyone has a bit of each. The idea is that they experience everything, because perhaps they will discover new capabilities “, adds the technician.

As the last part, ‘You have Talent’ includes the realization of a final project in which “first they are trained in a specific area they choose and then with that training they provide a service to the community”, Tevar emphasizes. As an example of this, last year the participants studied the importance of the environment as a natural containment barrier for viruses and investigated the native fauna and flora of the Region of Murcia. When finished, they made seed bombs that they threw in the field with their families and built and painted birdhouses that their monitors set up in the parks of the municipality. This action was a great success and earned them the first award in the Infant and Primary category in the Learning and Service Awards.

Knowing what their strengths are is not only useful for them in the future. Finding out that they are good in a particular area also increases their well-being and self-esteem and enhances their personal and professional opportunities. «I have known these children for many years and on an emotional level I see that they develop a self-knowledge and a capacity for empathy with respect to the feelings of others that perhaps at first they did not have. In the program they must explicitly analyze their own feelings and it is something they are not used to, because there is little emotional education in schools “, comments this expert, who also emphasizes the value of ‘You have Talent’ as an opportunity” to educate from another point of view ». “I get the impression that the mainstream education system overlooks some things. It seems that if you are not good in certain core areas that the curriculum establishes, you will no longer be. This program gives the opportunity to see people grow who perhaps thought they were not capable and suddenly discover that they are capable in certain things. On a personal level, it’s super satisfying, ”he confesses.

Another way to teach



The Cibercaixa space is not only intended for this project. During school hours, the premises are used by the San José school as an innovative space in which to develop a type of practical and didactic teaching that is far from the classic and ineffective memorization. In this sense, the director of the center, Luis Burgos, makes available to his cloister, upon request, a space “that invites you to work more on projects due to its organization, the resources it has at its disposal and the versatility it has. Experimental tasks, center projects and cultural enrichment have been working on it, because it is a space to put into practice the things that are seen in the classroom.

For this professional, the activities that can be developed in the Cibercaixa, “which favors cooperative and collaborative work”, invite an education that is “much more motivating, because children learn mainly through play. Being playful, the comprehensibility of the activities that are carried out, which are related to the content, is much greater ”. This is also a great incentive for teachers, who are obliged by this new methodology to “dedicate a great deal of time to this elaboration and training.” “That in your center you find receptive people, willing to change their traditional methodologies and that they are excited about changing teaching is very satisfactory”, presumes Burgos.