Programs that impact: a more equitable society for a future with better opportunities

“Offer more opportunities to those who need it most”, that is the spirit of Foundation “La Caixa” that is revealed Isidro Fainé, its president. “Our commitment to people, today and always, is to build a better future for all.” In this way, the Foundation increases its budget to continue promoting social progress, culture and science, education and research and health.

“We want to provide lasting solutions to improve the lives of all people, especially the most vulnerable,” says Fainé in the presentation of this report on the Foundation’s financial health. “Only by exercising responsible and transformative leadership we will achieve the construction of a more just society and with more opportunities for all.”

Direct impact programs on society

With a record budget of 655 million euros for the current year, about 60% of the investment – more than 370 million euros – will be allocated to the development of social programs, including the fight against child poverty, employment for people in vulnerable situation, active aging and attention to people with advanced diseases. Last year, the Foundation attended more than 235,000 beneficiaries in Spain and Portugal through direct social intervention programs, and in the last decade 5,000 million euros have been allocated to social, scientific, educational and cultural initiatives.

Foundation “La Caixa” puts the focus on the development of social transformation programs such as Caixaproinfancia, which aims to combat child poverty. In addition, work lines in labor integration projects for vulnerable groups will be followed Incorporates and Reincorporawhich facilitated about 40,000 jobs in Spain in 2024 thanks to the commitment of more than 15,000 companies that are committed to social responsibility, in which the network of 411 social entities distributed throughout the Spanish territory is essential.

He Program for Comprehensive Care for People with Advanced Diseases —What intends to improve the quality of the care of the people who are at the end of their life – or the program of Older people, Aimed at promoting the social participation of this group, it is another pillar of the entity’s social action. This initiative attended to 36,587 patients and 41,682 relatives in 2024 in all Spanish provinces through 65 psychosocial care teams and 176 home equipment, present in 154 health centers and 169 residences.

Culture, education and research for a promising social future

The dissemination of culture and science through the Caixaforum centers network, the Cosmocaixa Science Museum and the itinerant exhibitions and the programming of concerts and conferences, as well as CaixaForum+, the audiovisual platform of the “La Caixa” Foundation, which presents cultural proposals and scientific dissemination, will have an endowment of about 130 million euros, 20% of the annual budget. More than 9.1 million visitors attended the CaixaForum and Cosmocaixa centers last 2024, as well as itinerant exhibitions. This represents a global 12.2% increase compared to the previous year, with data such as 1,181,600 visitors to the Cosmocaixa Science Museum in Barcelona or the 947,642 of CaixaForum Madrid.

105 million euros – 16% of the total budget – will go to the research and health area, with calls for support to medical research projects, Caixaresearch Health research, and Caixaimpulse of innovation. In addition, the Caixaresearch Institute, reference center in the field of immunology. In the international arena, in 2024 it has collaborated in 47 projects with the objective of promoting employment creation, the improvement of child survival and emergency aid in 31 Latin American countries, Africa and Asia with 735,000 beneficiaries, always in alliance with internationally renowned foundations and international organizations and organizations.





Finally, the remaining 7 % of the entity’s investment, about 49 million euros, will be allocated to the education and scholarship area, which grants grade, postgraduate, doctorate and post -documented scholarships, as well as the program EDUCAIXAwhich promotes educational transformation with the objective of guaranteeing quality education through the development of adequate competencies of both students and the teaching community. The program EDUCAIXAwhich was born in 1982 and has already scholarship more than 6,000 students and researchers to study abroad, doctorates and postdoctors in Spain and also university studies for young people with limited economic resources, aims to boost talent and promote equal opportunities.

In addition, Foundation “La Caixa” promotes the program Profuturo of educational innovation together with the Telefónica Foundation to reduce the educational gap in the world. During 2024, Profuturo has worked at 3,600 schools from 30 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia, with a direct scope in the formation of 251,000 teachers and 940,000 children.

An accompaniment that does not understand ages

The social impact programs of Fundación “La Caixa” accompany people in vulnerability from childhood to old age. Some of the challenges to be faced as a society in this 2025 are once again the fight against child poverty, the promotion of employment for vulnerable people, the promotion of active aging and there are the main efforts and lines of action of the foundation, reinforcing its priority commitment to the social field.

In childhood, with Caixaproinfancia And his mission of promoting equal opportunities for children and adolescents at risk or exclusion situation, was treated in 2024 to 65,845 minors and 41,849 families thanks to the network of 467 social entities. Last year, family spaces 0-3 were created, an initiative for socio-educational support to early childhood that expands accompaniment to families with sons and daughters between 0 and 3 years from two lines, social accompaniment, through the figure of the social worker, and family accompaniment in the educational field through a child educator and activities related to parenting.





For Soledad García, psychopedagogue and children’s educator in the space of the foundation of Esperanza in Barcelona, ​​these meeting spaces and relationship with the family are essential when building a more collaborative society and with a greater transformative impact: “Today, maternalities are increasingly lonely, but coming here makes them a little more solidarity.”

But the “La Caixa” Foundation’s commitment is the accompaniment to people of all ages, and the elderly are a priority group in that line of care. In 2024, 533,080 users of 635 centers have participated in the 18,417 activities organized by the program of Older people. In addition, the project always accompanied, which serves the elderly in a situation of Soledad, has celebrated this year its 10th anniversary.