Technology is facilitating our day to day; there is no one who does not use an electronic device at some point in their daily routine. And thanks to the internet, in addition, it is becoming easier to train remotely and without having to invest too much money; and in many cases, even for free.

Today there are hundreds of exciting courses that offer a wide range of subjects and knowledge to broaden professional and personal horizons.

This year the health crisis caused many to have used virtuality to train. The offer is very varied, so we have selected the most interesting courses of the moment offered by the main learning platforms.

edX

It is one of the most popular learning portals. Mastery of English is required, with perfect courses to complement training and prepare for official qualifications.

It is also very useful for those interested in expanding their knowledge of Programming, such as the courses of the Harvard University, which continue to maintain leadership with the programming language Python as the protagonist.

– Harvard University – Introduction to Computer Science (start May 25).

– Harvard University- Web Programming with Python and JavaScript (start May 25).

-Massachussetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Using Python (beginning June 2)

– The Lynux Foundation – Introduction to Linux (start May 25)

– IBM – Python Basics for Data Science (start May 25)

– IBM – AI for Everyone: Master the Basics (start May 25)

– ETSx – TOEFL® Test Preparation: The Insider’s Guide (start May 25).

Universities such as Harvard or MIT offer online courses, many of them free. Photo: Clarín

Also in Spanish, among which the courses of the Polytechnic University of Valencia, although the conversational English course at the University of Anahuac remains the leader.

– University of Anáhuac – Basic English: conversational and networking (beginning May 25 and November 13).

– BMI – Artificial Intelligence for Everyone: Master the Basics (start May 25).

– Polytechnic University of Valencia – Python: learn to program (start May 25).

-Universitat Politècnica de València – Introduction to project management (start May 25).

– IDB- Cybersecurity Fundamentals: A Practical Approach (May 25 and October 5)

Kadenze

For those who seek to expand knowledge in technology, multimedia or digital art, you can follow courses like these. In English, but with transcripts in other languages.

– Stanford University – Programming Max: Structuring Interactive Software for Digital Arts (start May 25).

– Stanford University – Careers in Media Technology (start May 25).

-Simon Frasers University – Generative Art and Computational Creativity (beginning May 28).

– School of Visual Arts (NYU) – Fundamentals of Video Production (start May 25).

-MICA – Introduction to Graphic Design (beginning May 28).

Language courses are among the most required by users. Photo: Clarín

Coursera



These are the most visited courses on the site, with the tracking COVID-19 infections as the absolute leader during the last year, followed above all by entrepreneurs who are required before hiring during the pandemic.

The language learning, like English or Korean, also occupy positions in this ranking of most visited.

– John Hopkins University – COVID-19 Contact Tracing (start May 25).

– University of Pennsylvania – English for Career Development (start May 31),

– Yonsei University – First Step Korean (start May 25).

– Georgia Tech – Write Professional Emails in English (start May 25).

– Yale University – Financial Markets (beginning May 31).

Udacity

Are offered computer courses and programs with certificate, programming and artificial intelligence for Robotics.

– Introduction to Machine Learning Course.

– Intro to Artificial Intelligence.

– Become a Data Scientist (beginning May 26).

– Become a Data Analyst (beginning May 26).

– Programming for Data Science with Python (beginning May 26).

– Become a Marketing Analyst (beginning May 26).

With information from La Vanguardia.