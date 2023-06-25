Programming has become an essential skill in the modern world, or rather if you want to become a programmer it is certainly essential, since always more industries depend on advanced software applications.

With a wide variety of programming languages ​​available, it’s interesting to find out which ones are the most popular and widely used. In this article, we’ll explore the 10 most used programming languages ​​in the world, highlighting their distinguishing features and the applications where they shine.

Programming languages, but what are the 10 most used languages ​​in the world?

Below is the list of the 10 most used programming languages ​​on the planet.

1. Python

python has established itself as one of the most popular programming languages ​​in the world; its clear syntax and intuitive makes it suitable for beginners and professionals. Python is widely used in the machine learningdata analytics, web development, and process automation.

2. JavaScripts

JavaScripts it is the primary language for web programming. It is supported by all modern browsers and allows you to create dynamic interactions and engaging user interfaces. JavaScript is also used for server side application development via frameworks such as Node.js.

An important advantage of JavaScript for those who want to start programming and are not familiar with computer science in general is that it doesn’t need to IDE (integrated development environment, or integrated development environment) because the browser “gets by” to “compile” it.

3. Java

java is a programming language widely used for developing enterprise and mobile applications; it is known for its portability, security and scalability. Java is the basic language for developing Android applications and is used in many large companies to build complex software.

Warning: Java has a steep learning curve and can be quite difficult for those new to programming.

4.C++

C++ is a high-performance programming language widely used for developing system software, video games, desktop applications and high-performance applications. It offers complete memory control and high efficiency, and is often chosen for projects that require optimal performance.

If you are familiar with the Unreal Engine graphics engine (which actually uses C++) or with Microsoft’s Visual C++ development environment, you can understand that perhaps this is one of the most “important” languages ​​nowadays.

5.C#

c# is a programming language developed by Microsoft and is often used for developing Windows applications, mobile applications with Xamarin and games with the Unity engine. C# is recognized for its ease of learning and integration with the Microsoft development ecosystem; in short, it can be considered a “close relative” of C++.

6.PHP

PHP is a widely used scripting language for developing dynamic web applications; it is often integrated with HTML and can be easily embedded into web pages. PHP powers many of the most popular content management systems like WordPress and Drupal.

7. Ruby

ruby is a flexible, object-oriented scripting language known for its elegant and human-readable syntax. Ruby is often used with the Ruby on Rails framework for rapid web application development. It is popular among developers for its productivity and development conventions.

Fun fact: the Japanese-style RPG development engine RPG Maker VX Ace uses Ruby as its own scripting language.

8 . swift

swift is the programming language used for the development of native applications for iOS and macOS; is a fairly recent and relatively secure language designed to make it easier to develop applications for Apple devices; Swift has gained popularity among mobile application developers in Apple circles.

9.TypeScript

TypeScript is a JavaScript-based programming language that adds support for static typing and other advanced features; it is often used for developing large web applications, as it offers greater error checking and better code maintainability.

10.Go

go, also known as Golang, is a programming language developed by Google. It is known for its simplicity, speed and robustness. Go is often used for developing network applications, microservices, and high-performance applications.

What else to say about these programming languages?

The 10 programming languages ​​mentioned above are just a small selection of the most used and popular ones in the world. The choice of language often depends on the specific needs of the project, developer preferences, and industry trends.

It is always important to learn basic concepts of programming, as languages ​​can change and new technologies can emerge. With solid knowledge and constant curiosity, developers can take full advantage of the potential of these programming languages ​​to create innovative and successful applications.