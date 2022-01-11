The UAE government launched the programmers headquarters, in the Emirates Towers in Dubai, in a new transformational project that reformulates and enhances the concept of programming communities, at the national and global levels, in partnership with more than 40 Emirati and international companies, with the aim of building and qualifying a new generation of programmers, and enhancing their capabilities and skills in Programming and technology fields, empowering them with the necessary tools and expertise, and providing the best opportunities to design innovative solutions to local and global challenges, thus consolidating the UAE’s leadership and position as a global center for programmers and the digital economy.

This came during a virtual ceremony, organized by the National Program for Programmers, in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and representatives of the initiative’s partners. The participants reviewed the most important initiatives and programs that the programmers headquarters will work to launch and implement during the coming period.

Omar Sultan Al Olama stressed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the programmers headquarters, aim to develop advanced programming societies, to be a key driver of the future digital economy, thus contributing to achieving leadership visions and principles orientations. Ten years for the next 50 years, by transforming the UAE into a global capital for technology and the economy of the future, and a global center for attracting and retaining minds, talents and innovators in various fields.

He said that the programmers headquarters contribute to preparing a generation of young people who are able to employ programming in finding innovative solutions to future challenges, and to explore new opportunities that contribute to building a competitive knowledge economy based on programming and modern technology, which enhances the comprehensive development process based on investment in skills and minds. Enable talents to grow and develop rapidly, and build their capabilities in the most important future fields, by providing an incubating and stimulating environment for those with programming skills, providing them with opportunities to innovate in implementing the future, and inventing technological solutions to challenges.

The programmers’ headquarters is characterized by the provision of an advanced technological infrastructure to enable and motivate programmers, and includes an event area, a supercomputer, and workspaces for programmers, while during the coming period, six new programmers’ headquarters will be opened in the emirates of the country.

The programmers headquarters focus on four main objectives: classifying the skills of programmers in the UAE, developing their skills, enhancing continuous communication between them and programming experts in the UAE and abroad, and enabling them to have the best opportunities in the UAE, thus enhancing the UAE’s position among the best countries in the programming sectors.

The first objective, “Categorizing the Skills of Programmers in the UAE”, is based on finding a distinct mechanism for classifying programmers in the UAE, with the aim of facilitating and shortening the process of hiring programmers in vital sectors in the UAE.

The second goal, “Developing the skills of programmers in the UAE”, focuses on practical training programs and software challenges offered by major local and international companies, to develop programmers’ skills and improve their capabilities to enhance their participation in shaping and creating the future. The third goal, “Enhancing continuous communication between programmers and programming experts in the UAE and abroad”, is working to enable and create software communities in the UAE, and to enhance continuous communication between programmers to develop their skills, and motivate them to continuously learn and learn from their peers.

The fourth goal, “Connecting programmers to the best different opportunities in the UAE”, focuses on providing the best job opportunities and contracts for job seekers in various programming sectors in the local and global markets.

The programmers headquarters cover nine main initiatives, which are: the “learning headquarters”, which includes providing practical training courses in the fields of programming for various levels, the “assessment headquarters”, which provides a mechanism for evaluating the skills and performance of programmers, and the “community headquarters”, which focuses on creating and incubating software communities. In various practical fields, and the “Challenges Headquarters”, through which software challenges with a tangible impact are published by the private sector in exchange for material and in-kind prizes.

The project also includes within its initiatives the “Hackathon Headquarters”, and is organizing a series of short-term hackathons in partnership with the private sector, and the “Conference Center”, which focuses on attracting the largest international conferences specialized in programming to the UAE, and the seventh “Inspiration headquarters”, which revolves around creating A series of inspiring sessions presented by CEOs of billion digital companies, and the eighth “training headquarters”, which focuses on providing training opportunities for Emirati graduates in various fields of programming in the private sector, and headquarters “021”, a joint project with the National and Reserve Service Authority, which aims To develop the talents of programmers who are enrolled in the national service, and to bring them to the world.

The programmers headquarters announced the organization of training programs for UAE nationals, to facilitate their entry into various fields of programming in the private sector, and to provide them with the best global knowledge necessary to empower their talents, a translation of the UAE’s directions included in the Ten Principles Document of the New 50, while 40 entities from the government, semi-governmental and sector sectors will Private and academic support of training processes to achieve the best results.

The UAE government aspires to achieve first place in the world in the proportion of the number of programmers to the population, invest in technological talents, build their capabilities and specialized skills, and provide them with the best opportunities to develop business and launch projects, innovations, products and smart solutions based on programming, thus contributing to the promotion of new and emerging economic sectors.

• Major initiatives centered around learning, training, inspiration, facing challenges, and providing the environment.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

