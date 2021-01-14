In today’s sad stories, a programmer in San Francisco, United States It went viral because it does not remember the password of the hard drive where it has stored thousands of bitcoins, which at the current exchange rate are worth millions of dollars.

Bitcoin is probably one of the most valuable and stable cryptocurrencies in the market, and for the last 10 years its price has varied in radical ways, although almost always on the rise.

The problem is that many people decided to ‘be their own banks’, something that did not turn out very well, as in this case, because the owner does not remember his password and it is impossible for him to access his savings.

It is about a programmer, Stefan thomas, who originally paid for 7,002 bitcoin 10 years ago, curiously around the same time lost the password to the site where that money was stored. And now, years later, those thousands of bitcoins increased in value exponentially to millions.

The problems of bitcoins: being too modern a currency

The harsh privacy of this cryptocurrency is one reason why it is also popular with criminals, due to a greater inability to track and restore passwords; although that also means that people like Thomas see that investment almost lost forever.

Despite how modern this currency is, there are a handful of companies that are dedicated to recovering lost passwords, however, it is still not that common and the situation of people who cannot access their bitcoins remains uncertain.

Because also, you should know that the Bitcoin system only allows you to have 10 password attempts before locking itself forever. Over the past 10 years, Thomas has tried 8 times, with only 2 attempts left.

An F for Stefan Thomas who has been unable to get his millions in bitcoin back.

