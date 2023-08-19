August 19 – 27With top favorites such as Femke Bol and Sifan Hassan as eye-catchers, the Netherlands is represented at the World Athletics Championships with no less than 41 participants. The event starts today. This is the full program of the World Championships that will be held in Budapest until August 27.

In addition to Bol and Hassan, shot putter Jessica Schilder, heptathlete Anouk Vetter, Jorinde van Klinken (discus and shot) and the relay teams in the 4×400 meters are the main contenders for a medal. At the previous World Athletics Championships in Eugene, in 2022, the Netherlands won four medals. They were for Femke Bol (silver), Anouk Vetter (silver), the 4×400 mixed relay (silver) and Jessica Schilder (bronze).

Saturday, August 19

Day program

• 8:50 am: 20 km fast walking (m)

• 10.30 am: shot put (m), qualification

• 10.35am: heptathlon, 100m hurdles (v) – met Anouk Vetter, Emma Oosterwegel and Sophie Doctor

• 11.05am: 4 x 400m relay (mixed), heats – with mixed relay with TeamNL

• 11.35am: 3000m obstacle run (m), heats

• 11.45 am: heptathlon, high jump (f) – met Anouk Vetter, Emma Oosterwegel and Sophie Doctor

• 12 noon: hammer throw (m), qualification – with Denzel Comentia

• 12.25 pm: long jump (v), qualification – with Pauline Hondema

• 12.35 pm: 100m (m), preliminaries

• 1.15pm: 1500m (v), heats – met Sifan Hassan

• 1.40 pm: hammer throw (m), qualification – with Denzel Comentia

Heptathlete Anouk Vetter. © Pim Ras Photography



Evening program

• 6.15 pm: opening ceremony

• 7:02 PM: 1500m (m), heats – met Niels Laros

• 7:05 pm: heptathlon, shot put (v) – met Anouk Vetter, Emma Oosterwegel and Sophie Doctor

• 7.10 pm: discus throw (m), qualification

• 7:35 pm: Triple jump (m), qualification

• 7:43 pm: 100m (m), heats – met Raphael Bouju

• 8.30pm: heptathlon, 200m (f) – Anouk Vetter, Emma Oosterwegel and Sophie Doctor

• 8.35 pm: shot put (m), final

• 8.40 pm: discus throw (m), qualification

• 8:55 pm: 10,000m (v), final – met Sifan Hassan and Diane vanEs

• 9:47 pm: 4x400m relay (mixed), final – possible with TeamNL

Sunday August 20

• 7.15 am: 20 km race walk (v), final

• 09:00: discus throw (v), qualification – with Jordan van Klinken

• 9.35am: 400m (v), heats – met Dear Klaver

• 9.50 am: heptathlon (f), long jump – met Anouk Vetter, Emma Oosterwegel and Sophie Doctor

• 10:25am: 400m (m), heats – met Liemarvin Bonevacia

• 10.30 am: discus throw (v), qualification – with Jordan van Klinken

• 10.35 am: high jump (m), qualification – with Douwe Amels

• 11.25am: 400m hurdles (m), heats

• 12 noon: heptathlon (f), javelin throw – with Anouk Vetter, Emma Oosterwegel and Sophie Doctor

• 12:10pm: 100m (v), heats – met Nketia Seedo

• 1:05 pm: 110m hurdles (m), heats

• 1.05 pm; heptathlon (v), javelin throw – met Anouk Vetter, Emma Oosterwegel and Sophie Doctor

• 4.35pm: 100m (m), semi-final – possibly with Raphael Bouju

• 4.55 pm: long jump (v), final – possibly with Pauline Hondema

• 5.05 pm: 1500m (f), semi-final – possibly with Sifan Hassan

• 5.35pm: 1500m (m), semi-final – possibly with Niels Laros

• 5.50 pm: hammer throw (m), final – possibly with Denzel Comenentia

• 6 pm: heptathlon (v), 800m (last event) – met Anouk Vetter, Emma Oosterwegel and Sophie Doctor

• 6:25 pm: 10,000m (m), final

• 7.10pm: 100m (m), final – possibly with Raphael Bouju See also US warships in the Taiwan Straits - China on "high alert"

Nketia Seedo. © Pim Ras Photography



Monday August 21

• 6.40 pm: pole vault (v), qualification

• 6.50pm: 400m hurdles (v), heats – met Femke Bol and Catherine Peters

• 7.35 pm: 400m hurdles (m), semi-final

• 7.40 pm: triple jump (m), final

• 8:05 pm: 110m hurdles (m), semi-final

• 8.30 pm: discus throw (m), final

• 8.35 pm: 100m (f), semi-final – possibly with N’ketia Seedo

• 9.10 pm: 400m (f), semi-final – possibly with Lieke Klaver

• 9.40 pm: 110m hurdles (m), final

• 9.50 pm: 100m (f), final – possibly with N’ketia Seedo

Tuesday August 22

• 6.40pm: 100m hurdles (v), heats – met Maayke Tjin A-Lim and Nadine Visser

• 7:20 pm: 800m (m), heats

• 7.55 pm: high jump (m), final – possible with Douwe Amels

• 8.20 pm: discus throw (f), final – possibly with Jorinde van Klinken

• 8.25pm: 400m hurdles (f), semi-finals – possible with Femke Bol and Catherine Peters

• 9:00 pm: 500m (m), semi-finals – possibly with Liemarvin Bonevacia

• 9.30 pm: 1500m (f), final – possibly with Sifan Hassan

• 9:42 pm: 3000m obstacle run (m), final See also New nuclear power plant in Finland: Controversial investment by businessman Björn Wahlroos

Douwe Amels. © Pim Ras Photography



Wednesday, August 23

Day program

• 10:05am: 800m (v), heats

• 10.15 am: pole vault (m), qualification – with Menno Vloon

• 10.20 am: javelin throw (v), qualification

• 11.10am: 5000m (v), heats – met Sifan Hassan and Maureen Coster

• 11.15 am: long jump (v), qualification

• 11.55 am: javelin throw (v), qualification

• 12:05: 200m (v), heats- met Tasa Jiya

• 12:50pm: 200m (m), heats – met Taylor Burnet Evening program

• 7 pm: hammer throw (v), qualification

• 7.10 pm: Triple jump (f), qualification

• 7.30 pm: pole vault (f), final

• 7:45 pm: 3000m obstacle run (v), heats

• 8.35 pm: hammer throw (v), qualification

• 8.40 pm: 100m hurdles (f), semi-final – possibly with Maayke Tjin A-Lim and Nadine Visser

• 9.15 pm: 1500m (m), final – possibly with Niels Laros

• 9.35 pm: 400m (v), final – possibly with Dear Klaver

• 9.50 pm: 400m hurdles (m), final

Liemarvin Bonevacia. © Pim Ras Photography



Thursday, August 24



Day program

• 07:00: 35 km fast walking (m)

• 07:00: 35 km fast walking (v)

Evening program

• 7pm: 5000m (m), heats – met Mike Foppen

• 7.30 pm: long jump (m), final

• 7:45 pm: 200m (f), semi-finals – possibly with Tasa Jiya

• 8.15 pm: hammer throw (v), semi-finals

• 8:20 pm: 200m (m), semi-finals – possibly with Taylor Burnet

• 8:50 pm: 800m (m), semi-finals

• 9.25 pm: 100m hurdles (m), final – possibly with Maayke Tjin A-Lim and Nadine Visser

• 9:35 pm: 400m (m), final – met Liemarvin Bonevacia

• 9.50 pm: 400m hurdles (f), final – possibly with Femke Bol and Catherine Peters

Femke Bol.Ras © Pim Ras Photography



Friday, August 25

Day program

• 10.05 am: decathlon (m), 100m – met Rick Tam

• 10.10 am: javelin throw (m), qualification

• 10.20 am: high jump (v), qualification

• 10.55 am: decathlon (m), long jump – met Rick Tam

• 11.45 am: javelin throw (m), qualification

• 12.20 pm: decathlon (m), shot put – met Rick Tam

Evening program

• 6.30 pm: decathlon (m), high jump – met Rick Tam

• 7.30 pm: 4 x 100m relay (m), heats – met TeamNL

• 7.35 pm: triple jump (f), final

• 8 pm: 4 x 100m relay (v), heats – met TeamNL

• 8.20 pm: javelin throw (f), final

• 8.25 pm: 800m (f), semi-final

• 9:05 pm: decathlon (m), 400m – met Rick Tam

• 9.40 pm: 200m (f), final – possibly with Tasa Jiya

• 9:50 pm: 200m (m), final – possibly with Taymir Burnet See also "Russia's bosses don't control anything", says Zelensky after Russian crisis

Jordan van Klinken. © Pim Ras Photography



Saturday, August 26

Day program

• 07:00: marathon (v)

• 10:05 am: decathlon (m), 110m hurdles – met Rick Tam

• 10.25 am: shot put (v), qualification – with Jessica Painter, Jorinde van Klinken and Alice van Dalen

• 11 am: decathlon (m), discus throw – met Rick Tam

• 12.05 pm: decathlon (m), discus throw – met Rick Tam

• 2 pm: decathlon (m), pole vault – met Rick Tam

Evening program

• 7:05 pm: decathlon (m), javelin throw – met Rick Tam

• 7.25 pm: pole vault (m), final – possible with Menno Vloon

• 7.30 pm: 4 x 400m relay (m), heats – met TeamNL

• 7:55 pm: 4 x 400m relay (v), heats – met TeamNL

• 8.10 pm: decathlon (m), javelin throw – met Rick Tam

• 8.15 pm: shot put (v), final – possibly with Jessica Schilder, Jorinde van Klinken and Alice van Dalen

• 8.30pm: 800m (m), final

• 8.50 pm: 5000m (v), final – possibly with Sifan Hassan and Maureen Coster

• 9:25 pm: decathlon (m), 1500m – met Rick Tam

• 9.40 pm: 4 x 100m relay (m), final – possible with TeamNL

• 9.50 pm: 4 x 100m relay (f), final – possible with TeamNL

Sifan Hassan cheers after she wins gold in the 5000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. © Pim Ras Photography



Sunday August 27

Day program

• 07:00: marathon (v) – met Abdi Nageeye

Evening program

• 8.05 pm: high jump (v), final

• 20.10 5000m (m), final – possibly with Mike Foppen

• 8.20 pm: javelin throw (m), final

• 8.45 pm: 800m (f), final

• 9.10pm: 3000m steeplechase (v) final

• 9:37 pm: 4x400m (m), final – possible with TeamNL

• 9:47 pm: 4x400m (f), final – possible with TeamNL