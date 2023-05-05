The federal government launched this Thursday (5) a training program for civil servants to combat structural racism in the public service and also to expand the occupation of leadership positions by black managers.

called from Formation of Anti-racist Initiatives (Fiar): weaving the path to racial equalitythe program provides courses on job reservations for black or brown managers and assessment of Law 12,990which allocates 20% of vacancies in public tenders in the federal public administration to black professionals.

Short to long-term actions will be developed by the National School of Public Administration (Enap) in partnership with the Ministry of Racial Equality. According to the president of Enap, Betânia Lemos, some initiatives will start this semester, such as an exclusive class for black servants in leadership training and another for black women.

Other goals are to develop public servants’ capacities to fight racism, include the issue of race in public servant training and education programs, and carry out research and data collection to combat gender and racial inequalities in the country.

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, pointed out that Fiar proposes courses for specific careers, such as people management, with a view to reducing racial disparities within the public service. “As workers who relate to society become aware and learn to act to promote racial equality, there will be a slow but constant change in the social relations we establish”.

According to Enap, of the total 602,000 active federal civil servants, only 36.88%, equivalent to 222,000, are black or brown.

For the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, the program will enable public service specialists to begin to understand the importance of race in the structure of public administration and vice versa.

“This anti-racist training project gives us the opportunity to make this relationship, which is so difficult to do. It requires, first, that those who only study public administration understand race. But it also demands from those who study race that they also understand how public administration works and its peculiarities, ”he said.

“Our possibility of overcoming racism necessarily involves building a new model of public administration, without which this will not be possible,” he added.

Booking in public tenders

The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, informed that the construction of a draft for a new reserve law in public tenders is underway. The current law, 12,990/2014, expires next year, after ten years of validity.

“We are seeing what can be improved in relation to the previous project, seeing the gaps, understanding why in some areas it is more difficult to fill quotas. It will not simply be replicating what has already been done. We are in a process to present a project that is debated with society, is defended by society and has little difficulty getting approved by Congress,” he said.