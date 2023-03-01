The quarterfinals of the TOTO KNVB Cup got off to a sensational start on Tuesday evening with Spakenburg’s mega stunt at FC Utrecht. The amateurs from the Second Division defeated the sub-topper from the premier league 4-1. That also happened in Utrecht. Feyenoord will come into action on Wednesday, Ajax and PSAV on Thursday. Check out the program for Wednesday and Thursday here.

