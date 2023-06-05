Estadão Contenti

06/05/2023 – 11:20 am

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Monday morning, the 5th, that the program to make popular cars cheaper was reformulated and should also include trucks and buses. The minister has a meeting scheduled at the Planalto Palace with the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in the morning, to discuss the proposal of the economic team, as was anticipated on Sunday by Broadcast, the Group’s real-time news system State.

“We are going to have a dispatch with the president with two agendas: encouraging trucks and buses, as a priority, and the issue of Desenrola”, said Haddad, upon arriving at the Pasta headquarters building. “We revamped the program and it became more focused on collective and cargo transport, but the car is also contemplated”, he added.

Last Thursday, Haddad went so far as to say that President Lula had already given his approval for the design of the measure, which seeks to bring the price of cheaper cars to around R$60,000. However, there were changes in the proposal so that only individual transport was contemplated.

The minister also replied that the measures to regulate international e-commerce and demand the payment of taxes in this modality will not come out this week.























