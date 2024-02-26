Interested parties have until March 10th; the 2nd edition of “Elas Exportam” will focus on personal hygiene, perfumery, cosmetics, clothing and textiles

O Doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services) extended registrations for the 2nd edition of Elas Exportam, a mentoring program that seeks to increase the participation of companies led by women in foreign trade, to March 10th. Registration initially closed last Friday (23.Feb.2024). Registrations are via form.

The 2nd edition of Elas Exportam will have 30 pairs, focusing on sectors in which women are already more present, such as personal hygiene, perfumery, cosmetics, clothing and textiles. The selected entrepreneurs will have meetings during the 1st half of 2024, with individual mentoring, collective workshop sessions and seminars.

The idea is that each pair is made up, on the one hand, of businesswomen experienced in foreign trade, and, on the other, companies led by women who intend to start exporting. The composition of the pairs will be defined by technical teams from Mdic and ApexBrasil, who will cross-reference the data of the participating women.

According to the Mdic's Foreign Trade Secretariat, only 14% of Brazilian exporting companies have a preponderance of women on their corporate staff.

To participate, mentored candidates must meet the following conditions:

must belong to the selected sectors (personal hygiene, perfumery, cosmetics, clothing and textiles); be the owner, founder or hold a leadership position in a company that has a product or service with export potential; have an active CNPJ.

To be a mentor, candidates must have experience in foreign trade, in addition to being owners, founders or holding a leadership position in a company, with an active CNPJ and exporting their own products or services. Consulting companies will not be admitted.

When selecting mentors, there will be no restrictions on the selection of entrepreneurs from other sectors. However, those who have work or experience in the sectors covered by the program will receive extra points, according to the notice.

The program aims to increase the participation of companies led by women in foreign trade. In the 1st edition of Elas Exportam, more than 500 registrations were registered, which culminated in 20 mentoring pairs.