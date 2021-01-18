Since Whatsapp announced new terms of use, what is often called the power of customers can be viewed: Many users migrate to other messenger services. Tesla boss Elon Musk also called for a change: “Use signal”, he tweeted, whereupon the server briefly collapsed.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The reactions of the users of Whatsapp, which belongs to the Facebook group, could please all those who are concerned about the low data economy of app users, and with Whatsapp-Facebook to the concern that one is concerned with the new plans, the data the user has harmed to utilize even better.

The users seem no longer ready to accept everything that is presented to them. The fact that the update was postponed to May due to the massive criticism will hardly help. Because the company leaves it open whether and how it wants to improve.

Switching apps alone does not solve the problem, however. The second largest messenger Telegram, for example, is less secure and at least as non-transparent as Whatsapp.

Whistleblower Edward Snowden, on the other hand, advertises Signal as well as Musk: “I use it every day and I’m not dead yet.”

Tech corporations should be obliged to make this a maxim: Be so sure that a whistleblower is spreading their secrets about you.