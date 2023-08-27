Today there is another full schedule in the five major foreign leagues: the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1. Manchester City, Liverpool, FC Barcelona, ​​Napoli and Bayern Munich, among others, will be in action today. In this widget we keep track of the program and all standings and results. At the bottom you will find the positions and other information about all competitions.

#Program #standings #results #Premier #League #Serie #Liga #Ligue #Bundesliga