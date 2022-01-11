After vetoing the project that provided for the creation of a debt renegotiation program for small businesses, the government edited this Tuesday (11) measures to settle debts of individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and small companies opting for Simples Nacional. The two measures were published in an extraordinary edition of the “Official Journal of the Union”.

The Simples Nacional Regularization Program allows MEIs, micro-enterprises and small businesses that opted for Simples Nacional affected by the pandemic to regularize debts with an entry of 1% of the total debt amount, divided into up to eight months.

The remaining debt can be paid in up to 137 months, with a discount of up to 100% of interest, fines and legal charges. This discount must observe the limit of 70% of the total debt amount, according to the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN), according to g1.

The minimum installment is R$100 for micro and small companies or R$25 for individual microentrepreneurs.

In addition, the entrepreneur will be able to adhere to the “Simples Nacional Small Value Litigation Transaction”.

The renegotiation is valid for debts registered until December 31 with a value, per registration, less than or equal to R$ 72,720 or 60 minimum wages.

The entry is always 1% and can be paid in three installments. The rest can be paid in 9, 27, 47 or 57 months with discounts of 50%, 45%, 40% and 35%, respectively. The minimum installment is R$100 for micro or small companies or R$25 for individual microentrepreneurs.

