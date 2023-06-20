Optimizationis a term that is in fashion in recent years, especially in the video game sector, well, optimizing software, especially a graphics program or a video game, can have unexpected implications.

This applies to any type of program, from a simple text editor, to video games, but they are mainly related to graphics programs and the latter due to their complexity.

What is meant by optimization?

Program optimization refers to the process of improving product performance and efficiency. The goal of optimization is to make the software or video game faster, more responsive, and more stable, enabling a better user experience.

It can involve various “areas”, all to understand that it is a much more complex operation than most believe.

Performance

Optimize the performance aims to make the software faster and more efficient. This can involve reducing load times, increasing frame rates in video games, minimizing the use of resources such as memory or CPU, and optimizing algorithms to reduce execution times.

Use of resources

Optimization can also be aimed at reducing the use of resources such as memory, disk space or network bandwidth. This can be important to allow the software to run on resource constrained devices, such as mobile devices or older systems.

Stability

Optimization can also be about reducing errors and bugs, improving the overall stability of the software. This may include finding and fixing programming errors, properly handling exceptions, and maximizing system robustness.

Have you ever had a program like Maya or Photoshop or Blender crash and shut down suddenly? Here you are.

Optimization for specific platforms

Video games or software often need to be optimized to work on specific platforms, such as game consoles or mobile devices. This requires optimization of resources and performance to accommodate the characteristics and limitations of these platforms.

For example, if a graphics program exists only for the Mac it will be optimized only for that platform or in any case for Macs that have certain characteristics, ditto a video game that is exclusive to PlayStation 5, it will have to run well exclusively there.

Optimizing software is an ongoing process and may require analyzing performance metrics, identifying weaknesses, and implementing iterative improvements. The ultimate goal is to offer users a smooth experience, free from lags and glitches, while maximizing the efficiency and usability of the product.

Some possible causes

The causes of failure to optimize can be varied: these are just a few, to give some examples on optimization I will use the C language as an example.

Bugs

Programmers have to navigate millions if not billions of lines of code, and it can be tough to debug and do good optimization, a C bug example on a program that needs to do addition.

int a,b, sum;

printf(“Enter first addendum: “);

scanf(to);

printf(“Enter second addendum: “);

scanf(b);

sum = ab;

printf(“the result is: “, sum);

In this case the “sum” variable is a – b (a minus b) not a + b (a + b), so it’s a bug, either it happened because the programmer made a mistake, or because he misunderstood, the causes can be multiple.

The fact is that it is very easy to make a mistake with the keyboard as a resultimagine that the programmer doesn’t have to solve a minus, but a variable or even 10 wrong variables placed who knows where, this can cause not only slowdowns but also the famous “system crashes”; this applies to a video game, a graphics program as well as an operating system such as Windows or Linux.

Too much “memory burden”

I’ll use the previous algorithm as an example: it can be improved so that it takes up less memory, in case we have a really old computer running DOS with only megabytes of RAM (not even gigabytes), of course I have to save space.

In the example above, how could I lighten up and tell the program to consume less memory? Easy: I delete the variable “sum” and do this.

int a,b;

printf(“Enter first addendum: “);

scanf(to);

printf(“Enter second addendum: “);

scanf(b);

printf(“the result is: “, a+b);

By eliminating a variable I actually performed an optimization: how? Telling the PC to use less resources in terms of RAM, processor, etc.

Now this is a very simple program done in C language, same as above multiply it by thousands if not millions of lines of code and you will understand why a program or video game can cause slowdown problems.

But the fact is this: with increasingly powerful and increasingly large systems in terms of space, developers say “what do you want it to be!” and leave to chance even what is not used, pity, however, that then the end user perceives it with various crashes and slowdowns.

Too many polygons or bad polygons

This optimization concerns more graphics programs and video games, but also programs that have nothing to do with the graphics themselves and make extensive use of them (see applications such as Earthquake 3D for earthquakes to understand).

Below is a small example in Maya to understand graphical optimization problems.

Unused resources that weigh on the system in some way

When the Chrono Trigger ROM was hacked, resources were discovered that were not used in the final version, especially the enemies with colors that don’t appear in the game.

However, here we are talking about sprites and resources that took up very little on a cartridge that weighed little (or not at all) on a system.

Imagine a program like Earthquake 3D mentioned earlier which has the exact same problem, but with various models of the earth with perhaps wrongly placed polygons that are not used in the final version of the program.

Other unknown causes for failure to optimize

Among the causes listed there may be some not known to the end user, a small example, a particular little used hardware that has not been taken into consideration by the developers and therefore works badly on that one.

Concluding

It is always difficult to identify the causes of a failure to optimize and the real problem is that programs and video games nowadays rarely come out finished, so developers can afford to take it easy because they will solve it later.

The real problem is that this impacts the working life (or entertainment) of those who have to use the final product.

As in the example of the C language which is very basic, often those who reach certain levels forget the foundations.