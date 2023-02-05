Benefit applies to self-declared black or brown entrepreneurs, both formal and informal

The São Paulo city government will provide an exclusive line of credit of up to R$21,000 for black entrepreneurs. Both formalized black or brown self-declared businessmen, with CNPJ (National Register of Legal Entities), and informal professionals can apply.

the line Undertake Afro offers credit from R$ 200 to R$ 21,000, with interest from 0.35% to 0.55% per month for formal entrepreneurs, with a term of up to 48 months. For informal ones, amounts of up to R$ 15,000 are available, with interest of 0.8% per month and a term of up to 36 months.

The project is a realization of People’s Bank, the state government’s microcredit program. The money will be made available by Sao Paulo Development Agencyentity linked to Municipal Secretariat for Economic Development and Labor.

Read below the conditions to apply for credit:



HOW TO ORDER

To apply for credit you must:

have no restrictions on cadin (Informative Register of Unpaid Credits of the Federal Public Sector) and in the Serasa regarding the CNPJ and CPF of all partners;

take one of the training courses indicated by the program;

not having another loan with Banco do Povo in progress;

agree to receive a visit to verify the capacity of the business.

The request can be made by filling out a interest form in resources.