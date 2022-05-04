Angostura, Sinalo.- In support of the women entrepreneurs of the municipality of Angostura, the informative talk of Agricultural Projects 2022which was headed by the president, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, and the director of Commerce in Agriculture and Livestock of the State, Benjamín Valenzuela Segura.

This presentation aimed inform all women who are dedicated to the subject of agriculture and livestock about the new credits that will be put to order to grow your business, or start it.

According to the director of Commerce, it will be in the next few days when rural women will be able to start the process through the municipalities and request a loan of up to 500 thousand pesos, with a payment term of up to 5 years and an interest rate of 13 percent.

She stressed that these types of projects come to benefit women entrepreneurs, since this is how they are supported so that their business can grow and become known, or, so that those women who have not established themselves do so and undertake.

For his part, the mayor, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, indicated that the projects presented by the different dependencies will help small entrepreneurs to present their request, which can crystallize in a positive way.

He invited people to take advantage of these projects that, without a doubt, will help them grow in the business field.