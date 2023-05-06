All of Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9 – a holiday full of pride and sadness at the same time. Celebrations are held all over the country, citizens pay tribute to the memory of veterans and ancestors. In addition, the celebration at the state level was declared a day off along with the preceding May 8. Russians have the opportunity to relax and visit places of interest and festive events. Where to go in Moscow on May 9, 2023 – read in the Izvestia article.

Victory Parade in Moscow May 9, 2023

The central event of the holiday will be the Victory Parade, which will be held in Moscow on Red Square. The march is scheduled to start at 10:00 am. More than 10 thousand people and 125 units of various types of weapons and equipment will take part in the parade. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov previously admitted that soldiers participating in a special military operation would also take part in the procession.

And although admission to Red Square is carried out only by invitation cards, Izvestia has collected in its material the best sites from which you can see military equipment and parade participants.

Immortal Regiment in Moscow 2023

The annual action “Immortal Regiment” in 2023 will be held in an alternative format. Instead of marching through the streets of the city with photographs of heroic ancestors, citizens were offered new ways to tell about their relatives who distinguished themselves during the Second World War.

The main program of the project will be held online on the Immortal Regiment website. Descendants need to attach to the photo of the ancestor all known information – years of life, rank, type of troops, participation in hostilities and awards received.

You can also take part in the action by placing a photo of the hero on the glass of the car, without compromising the driver’s view. Portraits will appear in public transport, taxi cars, emergency services and many others.

In addition, citizens will be able to put a photo of an ancestor on their clothes or order a free T-shirt at the MFC. Also, descendants have the opportunity to talk about their relatives in social networks.

Geroev Street on Victory Day 2023 in Moscow

From May 6 to May 8, the thematic action “Street of Heroes” will be held in the capital. Volunteers of Moscow and activists of the youth community “STOlitsa” will distribute to everyone the famous letters-triangles with the stories of the heroes whose names the streets of the city are named. The list of locations for distribution includes more than 20 items, in addition, 21 points work at the Moscow Fairs.

The aim of the project is to inform residents about the history of Moscow street names and perpetuate the historical memory of the winners in the Great Patriotic War.

Moscow parks on Victory Day 2023

As part of Victory Day, solemn events, festive concerts and traditional evening fireworks will be held in the largest parks in Moscow. The organizers will also prepare thematic exhibitions and excursions.

Various master classes, excursions and thematic exhibitions dedicated to Victory Day will be held on the territory of VDNKh. Participants of the events will be shown how to make crafts for veterans and holiday brooches, as well as tell about the exploits of Soviet soldiers in the format of documentary photographs.

On the territory of the Skazka complex in Krylatskoye, festive events will be held from May 6 to 9. Visitors will be able to take part in various games, relay races and competitions with drawings of valuable prizes. On Victory Day, an exhibition of military equipment will be held in the park, and a field kitchen will open. The events will be accompanied by themed music.

Zaryadye Park will host a concert “We Can’t Forget These Roads” by the academic choir of the Russian song of Orpheus radio. The musicians will present well-known thematic songs to the audience, such as “Blue Handkerchief”, “Nightingales”, “Smuglyanka” and others. The event is scheduled to start at 18:00 Moscow time.

Concerts and performances in Moscow on Victory Day 2023

In addition to Zaryadye, other venues in the capital have also prepared a festive program. For example, on the stage of the Moskontsert, artists and groups will perform songs by Dunaevsky, Khrennikov, Mokrousov, Lebedev-Kumach and other eminent authors as part of the program “Oh, the front-line track!”.

At the Generation Theater, accompanied by a symphony orchestra, a musical performance “Sevastopol Waltz” will be presented.

In turn, the Chekhov Moscow Art Theater organizes literary readings at 19:00, based on fragments of Viktor Nekrasov’s story “In the trenches of Stalingrad.” The program is designed for both adults and children aged 12 and over.

At the same time, the play “Thank you grandfather for the Victory!” will begin at the Russian Spiritual Theater “Glas”. At the Taganka Theater there is a performance based on poetry and songs of the war years “Four Toasts for Victory”.

Fireworks in Moscow on Victory Day 2023

The culmination of the holiday is expected to be the traditional festive fireworks at 22:00. Fireworks launch dozens of sites in different parts of the city. As a rule, a sky show can be seen in the sky above the parks of the capital: Kuzminki, Lyublino, Tagansky Park, Gorky Park and others. The full list is presented in a special Izvestia article.