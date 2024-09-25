From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/25/2024 – 6:00

The Empreenda Mulher program offers loans ranging from R$200 to R$21,000 to women who own their own businesses. The goal of the São Paulo state government initiative is to correct inequalities in credit for small businesses run by women. According to data from the latest PNAD, the average interest rate for small businesses run by men was 36.8% per year, while for women it was 40.6%.

The financing line is available to both informal and informal entrepreneurs. Interested parties only need to already carry out productive activity in one of the municipalities covered (see the list at this link) and not have any outstanding debts with Serasa or the Unpaid Credit Information Registry (State Cadin).

Those who wish to receive the loan must also complete an entrepreneurial training course, provided free of charge by the Qualifica SP program in both in-person and virtual formats. The diploma of completion is among the documents required to apply for financing.

How to apply and how much the loan costs

To access an amount from Empreenda Mulher, you must go to a physical branch of Banco do Povo, which is responsible for the initiative and has two other lines of credit: Empreenda Rápido and Empreenda Afro. The program’s headquarters can be found at in this link.

Loans have a grace period of up to 90 days. The repayment period is up to 24 months for informal entrepreneurs and up to 30 months for formal entrepreneurs.

The cost charged for the loan is the Fund Sustainability Fee (TSF), 1% of the loan value, for release, plus a fee of 0.8% per month for informal entrepreneurs and between 0.35% and 0.55% for formal entrepreneurs.

Workers with a CNPJ registered for more than a year or who are already on a second loan will also have to pay the Guarantee Fund fee of 1%.

Required documents

From the entrepreneur, her partners and her guarantor, it will be necessary to gather:

An official document with a photo of the partners, guarantor and spouses (if applicable);

Client’s marriage certificate; separation; widowhood and, if declared to be in a stable union, present proof;

Proof of address;

Proof of income;

Business plan;

Presentation of training certificate;

Budget for the asset to be financed with all the supplier’s information, in addition to a detailed description of the goods, services or merchandise to be financed.

Formal entrepreneurs must also bring: