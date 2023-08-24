We have the complete program of the GP Netherlands 2023 for you from the entire weekend at Zandvoort.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, it’s that time again! The Dutch GP is coming up again this weekend. It promises to be another very exciting race in the battle for third position in the championship.

Of course we will report on the training sessions, qualifying and the race at Autoblog, as well as the preview and afterthought. But today we kick off with the agenda.

Because besides Formula 1 there is really a lot to do this weekend. In addition to Formula 1, a few more classes are racing: Formula 2 and the Porsche Supercup.

Dutch in Formula 2

Dutch heroes also participate in this. In Formula 2, Richard Verschoor is of course the Dutch input. Verschoor drives for the (also Dutch) Van Amersfoort Racing from Zeewolde. In addition, it is the Dutch MP Motorsport from Westmaas, where no Dutchman drives (but a Norwegian and an Indian).

Dutch in the Porsche Supercup

There are quite a lot of Dutch people driving in the Porsche Supercup. Larry Ten Voorde is currently fourth in the championship and could use a win. Morris Schuring started a bit unlucky at first, but won the last race at Spa and is now fifth behind Larry.

In addition, there are Jaap van Lagen (P11), Loek Hartog (P12, not to be confused with our @Loek), Huub van Eijndhoven (P13), Lucas Groeneveld (P23) and Michael Verhagen (P26). Special: there will be TWO races. This makes Zandvoort the only race on the calendar in the Supercup where two races are held.

Program GP Netherlands 2023: Friday 25 September

Start Last Event 08:00 9:00 PM Gates open 10:05 10:50 Formula 2: Free Practice 10:50 11:20 Interviews F1 drivers in fan zone 11:45 12:00 Show team 12:00 12:15 Performance Mental Theo at Arena Stage 12:30 13:30 Formula 1: Free Practice 1 2:00 PM 2:30 pm Formula 2: qualifying 2:45 pm 15:15 Interviews F1 team bosses in Arena Stage 15:25 3:40 pm Show team 3:40 pm 3:55 pm Performance La Fuente at Arena Stage 4:00 pm 5:00 PM Formula 1: Free Practice 2 5:00 PM 5:40 PM Dutch GP Band performance in fan zone 5:05 PM 5:20 pm Performance Mental Theo at Arena Stage 5:30 pm 6:15 pm Porsche Supercup: Free Practice 5:40 PM 18:10 Performance Flemming in Fanzone 6:45 pm 7:15 pm Performing Mr Transpose in Fanzone 7:35 pm 8:00 pm Performance Danny Blom – Radio 538 Fanzone 8:00 pm 8:30 pm Performance Fast in fanzone 08:00 9:00 PM Gates closed

Program GP Netherlands 2023: Saturday 26 September

Start Last Event 08:00 9:00 PM Gates open 08:45 09:15 Team Pit Stop exercise in pit lane 09:10 09:45 Interviews with drivers in fan zone 09:50 10:20 Porsche Super Cup – Qualification 10:15 11:00 Heineken Player 0.0 Wildcard Final in Fanzone 11:30 12:30 Formula 1 – Third Free Practice 13:15 2:05 PM Formula 2 – Sprint Race 14:10 2:20 pm Performance Marco Schuitmaker in Arena Stage 2:15 pm 2:35 pm Show team 2:30 pm 2:40 PM Performance PartyDJRuud (yes, really) 2:45 pm 2:55 pm Pre-quali show in Arena 3:00 PM 4:00 pm Formula 1 – Qualifying 16:10 4:25 pm Show team 4:15 pm 4:45 pm Performance Danny Blom in Fanzone 4:25 pm 4:45 pm Performance PartyDJRuud in Arena Stage 5:00 PM 5:35 pm Porsche Super Cup – Race 1 5:15 pm 5:45 pm Performing Mr Transpose in Fanzone 18:10 6:45 pm Interview F1 drivers in Fanzone 6:45 pm 7:15 pm Performance Tino Martin in Fanzone 7:30 pm 8:00 pm Holland Casino Gambling Addiction Stimulating Bingo Show 8:00 pm 8:30 pm Performance Dutch GP Band 08:00 9:00 PM Close gates

Program GP Netherlands 2023: Sunday 27 August

08:00 9:00 PM Gates open 10:00 am 11:05 Formula 2 – Racing 10:30 am 11:30 Heineken Player 0.0 (Finals) in Fanzone 11:10 11:30 Show team 11:55 12:30 Porsche Super Cup – Race 2 12:50 13:20 Drivers’ Parade (here the elite wave to the plebs) 14:10 2:46 pm Pre Race Show (indeed ended at 2:46pm 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Formula 1 Racing 4:30 pm 4:40 pm Dutch and Austrian national anthem, 5:30 pm 6:00 PM Performance Emma Heesters in Fanzone 6:15 pm 6:45 pm Performance Flemming in Fanzone 7:30 pm 8:30 pm Performance La Fuente in Fanzone

Ahhh, how cute!

This article Program GP Netherlands 2023: all races and events in a row appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Program #Netherlands #races #events #row