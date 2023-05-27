Today there is another full program in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. In this article we keep track of the program and all standings and results. At the bottom you will find the positions and other information about all competitions.
Bundesliga (Germany)
• 3.30 pm: Borussia Dortmund – Mainz
• 3.30 pm: Cologne – Bayern Munich
• 3.30 pm: Union Berlin – Werder Bremen
• 3.30 pm: Eintracht Frankfurt – Freiburg
• 3.30 pm: Bochum – Bayer Leverkusen
• 3.30 pm: Leipzig – Schalke
• 3:30 pm: Stuttgart – Hoffenheim
• 3.30 pm: Mönchengladbach – Augsburg
• 3.30 pm: Wolfsburg – Hertha
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Bundesliga here.
Primera Division (Spain)
• 7pm: Seville – Real Madrid
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Primera Division here.
Serie A (Italy)
• 3 pm: Spezia – Torino
• 3:00 PM: Salernitana – Udinese
• 6pm: Fiorentina – AS Roma
• 8.45 pm: Inter – Atalanta
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Serie A here.
Ligue 1 (France)
• 9pm: Strasbourg – Paris Saint-Germain
• 9pm: Toulouse – AJ Auxerre
• 9pm: Stade Rennais – AS Monaco
• 9 pm: RC Lens – AC Ajaccio
• 9 pm: Olympique Marseille – Stade Brest
• 9 pm: Olympique Lyon – Stade de Reims
• 9 pm: Montpellier HSC – OGC Nice
• 9 pm: Lille OSC – FC Nantes
• 9 pm: Clermont – FC Lorient
• 9pm: Angers SCO – Troyes AC
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Ligue 1 here.
Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
Playoffs (Conference League)
• 6.15 pm: Westerlo – KAA Ghent
• 8.45 pm: Standard – Club Bruges
View the results, the program, the standings and the position in the Jupiler Pro League here.
