Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 13:36

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, stated that, at the beginning of 2024, the federal government will launch the program for the distribution of unused Union properties. According to the Chief Executive, the Minister of Management, Esther Dweck, has guidance to make a “sensible distribution”.

“Esther has guidance from the government to take all the public buildings that the government does not use and make a sensible distribution so that we can give the people the right to live decently”, declared Lula at the traditional Christmas celebration ceremony of the collectors and homeless population.

The event took place at the Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília, this Friday, 22nd.

According to the President of the Republic, there are properties that can be transformed into housing, that can be sold and the money used for another purpose or even that can be donated so that “the price of the house becomes cheaper”.

“The information I have is that the INSS alone has more than 3 thousand properties that are of no use to the INSS. But if it’s not useful for the INSS, it’s useful for the people who need to live, who need to study”, commented the president.

Christmas for collectors homeless population

During the event, two cooperation agreements were signed and a Union property was officially transferred. The first agreement deals with the Conexão Cidadã Pró-Catadores project and will implement, in municipalities chosen by the movement, a trailer for mobile service. The structure will offer public services, inclusion in social programs and issuance of documents.

The second agreement involves public banks that are part of the Interministerial Committee for the Socioeconomic Inclusion of Collectors, such as BNDES, Caixa and Fundação Banco do Brasil, which work in partnership with the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

Among the authorities present at the event were the first lady, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, ministers Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), Silvio Almeida (Human Rights), Márcio Macêdo (General Secretariat), Paulo Pimenta (Secom) , Anielle Franco (Racial Equality), Marina Silva (Environment), Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy), Márcio França (Entrepreneurship), Margareth Menezes (Culture), Jorge Messias (Attorney General of the Union), the national president of PT , Gleisi Hoffmann, state deputy Eduardo Suplicy and the governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT).