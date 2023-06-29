The value of the expansion adds to the R$ 1.5 billion already given to vehicle manufacturers in June

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, confirmed that the program that gives subsidies to companies for the middle class to buy cheaper cars will be expanded. The government will no longer charge an additional R$300 million in taxes from automakers to lower car prices of up to R$120,000. The value adds to the R$ 500 million already made possible since the beginning of June. When also considering trucks, vans and buses, the tax incentive will total R$ 1.8 billion.