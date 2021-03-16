Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle appear during the holy month of Ramadan through a program that broadcasts one day through “Broadcast” audio episodes focusing on Islam and Muslims and to deepen coexistence in the United States, and to consolidate the relationship with the Muslim community, according to the Teller Report network.

The program, produced by Obama and Michael’s Higher Ground Company, in partnership with Spotify, includes conversations with artists, actors, activists and athletes from the Muslim community in the United States, focusing on the humanitarian aspects of the guests.

According to the Jordanian “Al-Ghad” website, Matsya Abu Saif, an American of Pakistani origin who will play the role of the presenter in these episodes, revealed that “the stories that the program will cover will be public, and all the guests will be Muslims, and the ultimate goal of the program is for people to love the guests who listen to them without revealing. Their identity ».

Michelle Obama said in a comment on her participation: “I love these actions because we have communicated with them despite the circumstances that have surrounded us over the past years, whether these circumstances were a global epidemic or a wave of racism at the national level.”