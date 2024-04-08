Program and TV times of the first Misano E-Prix | FP

Goodbye Roma

For the first time since 2018, when Italy was officially included in the Formula E world championship calendar, the 100% electric category he will no longer stop in Rome. The capital, which welcomed the competition on the EUR street circuit (except in 2020, in that case due to the COVID-19 emergency), has not in fact reached an agreement on the renewal with Formula E, which will however remain in Italy from this season.

Misano Adriatico arrives

This weekend, in fact, the circuit of Misano Adriatico will host this category for the first time, moreover in a weekend that includes two races scheduled on Saturday and Sunday valid for the rounds 6 and 7. One of the few permanent tracks included this year, the circuit named in memory of Marco Simoncelli will not feature its full layout, unlike what happens with MotoGP and Superbike. Instead of arriving at the Variante del Parco and the Curva del Rio, the curve 1 will cut to the right until to rejoin the curve 4, which leads to the Curva della Quercia. From there you will follow the rest of the circuit regularly, except for one slow chicane at the height of the Curvone. Also worth highlighting is a change relating to pit lanewhich will come elongated to allow drivers to exit after turn 2.

TV and streaming channels

Added to this is a further novelty, this time linked to rookie. In fact, there will be one on Friday reserved free practice session to the latter in preparation for the Berlin tests. Each team will field an exclusive car for its rookies, with the names of some of them already known. Envision announced Jack Aitkenwhich boasts an F1 presence in the 2020 Bahrain GP. ABT-Cupra has instead promoted Tim Tramnitz, driver member of the Red Bull Junior Team and involved in the F3 championship. Porsche will field instead Matt Campbell, winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona and present in the WEC again with the German manufacturer in Hypercar. As regards the TV and streaming channels that will broadcast the tests, there will not be major variations. The free practices will be available on the official Facebook and YouTube channels of the competition, in addition to the Formula E app. The situation is different for the qualifying, live on sportmediaset.it and with Discovery+ added exclusively for the qualifying of Race 2. Precisely finally, the matches can be followed live and free on Italia 1, in addition to the aforementioned sportmediaset.it and Eurosport 2.

Misano E-Prix times

Friday 12 April

2.30pm – Rookie free practice (live on Facebook, Youtube and Formula E App)

5.00pm – PL1 (live on Facebook, Youtube and Formula E App)

Saturday 13 April

08:00 – PL2 (live on Facebook, Youtube and Formula E App)

10.20am – Qualifying 1 (live on sportmediaset.it)

3.00 pm – Race 1 (live on Italia 1, sportmediaset.it and Eurosport 2)

Sunday 14 April

08:00 – PL3 (live on Facebook, Youtube and Formula E App)

10.20am – Qualifying 2 (live on sportmediaset.it and Discovery+)

3.00 pm – Race 2 (live on Italia 1, sportmediaset.it and Eurosport 2)