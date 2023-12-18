The 31st edition of the Darts World Cup started on Friday at the Alexandra Palace in London. View the full program below up to and including the final on January 3, 2024. Below the program you will find all the results so far.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
18-12-23, 23:44
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Program #results #World #Darts #Championship #Michael #van #Gerwen #Wessel #Nijman #action #Tuesday
Leave a Reply