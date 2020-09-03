The French government presents an ambitious plan to contain the downturn due to Corona. It should also advance the energy transition.

PARIS taz | The French government published details of an ambitious economic development plan on Thursday. A total of 100 billion euros has been earmarked for 2021 and 2022 to face the crisis in France. As a consequence of the Covid epidemic, the gross domestic product is expected to decrease by around 9 percent this year. Unemployment insurance fears that 900,000 jobs will be lost by the end of the year.

The extraordinary measures, which were adopted in the Council of Ministers under the leadership of President Emmanuel Macron, should create 160,000 additional jobs as early as next year, according to Prime Minister Jean Castex. In addition, 200,000 new training positions have already been set up for particularly “future-oriented professions”. But the government is not just concerned with crisis management.

Because the 100 billion plan should not only avoid the worst in view of the economic and social crisis and initiate reconstruction. The course is set. Macron knows he won’t get a comparable second chance.

He wants this financial effort to be a great leap forward in the energy transition. Around 30 billion of the total expenditure and subsidies are earmarked for this area. Half of the remaining 70 billion go directly to the companies or are used to develop regional infrastructure.

What exactly is assigned to which area is not always obvious. The announced plans could give the impression that it is suddenly raining money. And this is often exactly where the state has so far been particularly skimpy or has reduced its financial support.

Almost 5 billion euros go to the railway. Another 6 billion will be used to finance other transport policy projects, namely the promotion of bicycle traffic in cities. A package of 7 billion is planned for improved thermal insulation, including 4 billion for schools and other public buildings.

The chapter on the energy transition also includes subsidies totaling 9 billion for companies that invest in phasing out fossil fuels. For sustainable and organic agriculture and a healthier diet, 1.2 billion have been promised, 350 million for the renovation of dilapidated bridges and 300 million for the repair and renovation of the water supply, especially in the overseas regions.

Covid had highlighted the financing needs of the healthcare sector. Now the hospitals will receive 6 billion for investment. Even the municipalities that complain about reduced contributions from the central power do not go away empty-handed with 5.2 billion.

Massive national debt

A plan to promote the employment of young people under 25 years of age has been approved by Parliament. For every employment contract of at least three years there is a bonus of 4,000 euros.

The most frequently asked question now is: Where does this windfall come from? Prime Minister Castex said that only 80 billion of the 100 billion would come from the state treasury. He also reckons with the 40 billion that France should get from the EU.

Nonetheless, this plan is a massive national debt that Castex wants to finance and pay off thanks to the economic growth it is hoping for. “This is not a gift for the companies, but a gift for France,” assures Castex, who suppresses the fact that a gift does not have to be repaid.