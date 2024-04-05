Prognosis: number of men with prostate cancer will double

The number of men diagnosed with prostate cancer will double by 2040 to 2.9 million annually worldwide. An international expert group writes this in an extensive analysis which was published on Thursday in the medical scientific journal The Lancet. The results will be presented and further explained this weekend at a major European conference of urologists in Paris.

The expected increase in the number of cases goes hand in hand with an increase in the life expectancy of the world population. The increasing burden of disease could become a particular problem in low- and middle-income countries, experts warn. It is already the case that the diagnosis is made relatively late there, which means that the majority of patients in these countries are incurable.

With more older men in the future, this will mean a greater influx of patients. This is becoming acute because there is also a shortage of radiotherapists and urologists in these countries. Detection and treatment options therefore urgently need to improve. The experts estimate that the number of prostate cancer deaths worldwide will rise from 375,000 in 2020 to almost 700,000 in 2040, an increase of 85 percent.

“It will be difficult to turn the tide,” says oncological urologist Harm van Melick, who is also present at the conference in Paris. “You cannot solve this simply through a change in l