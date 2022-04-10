Emmanuel Macron appears to be heading for a big win in the first round of the French presidential election. According to an initial forecast by polling agency Ipsos, the current president won 28.1 percent of the vote with his party La République en Marche on Sunday. Its main challenger, Marine Le Pen (Rassemblement National), follows well behind with 23.3 percent.

If Macron and Le Pen actually emerge as the two strongest candidates, they will face each other in the second round of the presidential election on April 24. In addition to the two, ten other candidates took part in the first round of elections. According to Ipsos, the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon comes in at 20.1 percent and the far-right Éric Zemmour finishes fourth with 7.2 percent of the vote.

French voters could vote until 8 p.m. on Sunday. In total, about 73.8 percent of eligible voters went to the polls. It is the second lowest turnout for the first round of the French presidential elections since 1958. Only in the elections in 2002 did fewer people vote, when the turnout was 71.6 percent.