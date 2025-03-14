The progeria, which is also called Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, is a progressive genetic anomaly that accelerates the process of aging children. It is a disease that has no cure. It is very rare and usually starts when the child is two years old. At first, no symptoms are seen. The life expectancy of the patients is very small and is around 13 years as average, since in some cases the 20 years have been exceeded. Cerebrovascular accidents or myocardial infarction are the final causes of death in most cases.

Causes of Progeria

Mutant gene

The mutation of a gene is the cause of progeria: the LMNA. This mutation affects a protein, normally sheet A, which causes instability in the cells and unleashes the patient aging process. It does not usually transmit hereditary.

Symptoms of Progeria

Progressive appearance

The most frequent process for progeria’s patients is that at birth the child seems healthy, but in the first year of life, growth slows down a lot, although motor development and intelligence do not show any delay.

Subsequently, some frequent symptoms appear:

– Height and weight below the average, because of the progressive process that follows the disease.

– Special features of the face, with thin lips, lower than normal jaw, aquileña nose and a head too large for the size of the face.

– Hair drop.

– Skin spots.

– Voice that sounds very acute.

– Weak bones.

– Possible cardiovascular disease.

– Late development of teeth.

– Rigid joints.

Diagnosis of Progeria

Physical exam and genetic analysis

The doctor begins the diagnostic process with an exhaustive physical examination that includes measurements of various parts of the body. At the same time, a genetic analysis can confirm the disease.

Treatment and medication of progeria

It has no cure

Progeria has no cure, although in recent years, much progress has been made in the knowledge of the disease. There is no treatment that manages to stop the degenerative process. However, there are some measures that help to better cope with this disease, such as:

– Follow very clear nutrition guidelines and include very caloric foods.

– Prescribe a low dose of aspirin to prevent heart attacks or stroke.

– Physiotherapy.

– Dental care measures.

Prevention of progeria

It cannot be prevented

Progeria has no possible prevention. Fortunately, it is a very rare disease.