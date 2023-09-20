“Every woman has the right to have contraception and the one with the progestin pill meets the needs of women who generally have contraindications to taking estrogen”. This condition, which “seems niche, can also be useful in women who may need immediate hormonal contraception, but are unable to contact the doctor to be prescribed, in the first instance, a pill with estrogen, or are in the “impossibility of renewing a prescription. This is the most important concept to consider in progestin-only contraception, to be dispensed without a prescription, in the pharmacy, under the supervision of the pharmacist”. Thus Rossella Nappi, professor at the University of Pavia and member of the board of directors of the International Society of Gynecological Endocrinology (ISGE), comments on Adnkronos on the recent green light from the American Drug Agency (FDA) for the sale without a medical prescription of the first progestin-only contraceptive pill (norgestrel).

“Hormonal contraception – explains Nappi – can be carried out with pills that contain estrogen and with pills that do not contain estrogen, the so-called progestin-only pills. To adequately prevent ovulation and ensure the temporary infertility of a patient, a progestin is sufficient. The reason why we have always had products that also contain estrogen – he continues – is because they can have positive effects in controlling the cycle, but for contraceptive effectiveness all that is needed is a progestin which is safe because it does not have an impact on the cardiovascular system. Women who use progestin contraception, in fact, are exposed to a risk that is absolutely very low, almost zero.”

The progestin pill “is safe – states Nappi – so much so that it can also be taken, for example, by a breastfeeding woman, but due to the absence of estrogen, the menstrual cycle is not regular, but it is effective for contraception and is safe. It should not be taken in patients who have a hormone-dependent tumor – recalls the gynecologist – but it is rather difficult for a patient to take hormones in such conditions or for someone to dispense a pill that contains them. Also for cardiovascular risks – observes – rather than having an unwanted pregnancy according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) the progestin pill is always safer than having to face an unwanted pregnancy. It is essential to know – underlines the expert – that pregnancy does not planned, in half of the cases, in all the statistics we have in Europe, unfortunately, it results in a voluntary abortion, which we do not want for our patients. It should be canceled – reflects Nappi – but unfortunately this is not possible: it must always be guaranteed for women to be able to choose.”

The proposal is to act upstream. “If we want to reduce voluntary abortion – suggests the gynecologist – we must not restrict the possibility of access, but broaden the ability to protect the woman. Women are not at all happy about having a voluntary abortion. If they do it there is a reason There are many fragilities to consider. You may have forgotten a pill, broken a condom: then the morning-after pill comes into play. However, this – the specialist warns – is not an answer to women’s problems because – she reiterates – It would always be better to use safe hormonal contraception upstream. This is why we must encourage access to it, especially for those women who may find themselves in greater difficulty in their adolescence and for adult women who do not always have the possibility of turning to a specialist. , or who are not culturally prepared.”

In practice, the progestin pill, even if “it is clear that it cannot meet the needs of all women in terms of health and well-being, is capable of inhibiting ovulation. Therefore – explains Nappi – if a woman needs to start a contraceptive or has a condition in which she was taking a contraceptive pill, but at that moment she does not have a prescription for the usual one, she can have an equally safe, or even safer, pill dispensed, for health and contraception and then contact your doctor for a prescription. In essence – he summarizes – all people who find themselves in the need to put contraceptive effectiveness first have the possibility of purchasing a product without going to the doctor”

Clearly “the pharmacist – recalls Nappi – has a fundamental role: he can give information on the type of contraceptive, verify, in the first instance, that there are no contraindications, such as a hormone-dependent pathology and indicate to contact the general practitioner, rather than to the gynecologist. Taking a progestin pill in a pharmacy without a prescription – concludes the expert – must become an element of safety for women, a tool so that women always turn with greater confidence to those who deal with reproductive and sexual health, to conscious contraception and as much as possible in line with women’s needs and health, with fewer barriers, given the waits to make an appointment at the Cup, with the gynecologist or with your doctor”.