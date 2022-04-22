The countdown for the new edition of Comiconthe International Comics and Game Show in Naples. ProGaming Italy (PGI), a leading company in the organization of events dedicated to exports, is back with an intense activity program that aims at the great involvement of the entire gaming sector. During the 4 days of the event, in fact, amateur players will have the opportunity to become the protagonists of one of the most important stages in Italy and to play as a team with the most loved professional players.

With 1,250 square meters of exhibition space in Comicon pavilion 6, PGI has developed the only project for the show – Esports Area powered by ESL – entirely dedicated to the world of Esport with a schedule full of unmissable events. The area will also host Euronics – the leading Italian group in the distribution of household appliances and electronics and Title Sponsor of the ESL national championship – which will welcome visitors in a 100 square meter stand entirely dedicated to next generation gaming, and Open FiberMain Sponsor of the championship and which will bring 10 Gigabit connectivity to the whole fair.

FIFA 2022, Pokémon, Apex Legends and VALORANT: protagonists of the four days thanks to ProGaming Italia

It starts on Friday 22 April with FIFA 2022, the EA event dedicated to football, an unmissable stop for all fans of this sport, both on a real and virtual level. Developed in 4 tournaments open to all those who want to participate, the competition will be played entirely on PlayStation 5. The four winners of their respective tournaments will have the opportunity to participate in a final event that will decide the super champion of the day. The highlights will be commented by three exceptional chroniclers who are part of the Team Exeed: the coach of the FIGC national team Hollywood285the FIFA pro player Matteo Ribera and the new winner of series A, Obrun.

The Esports Arena will also be the scene of the official launch of the new season of ESL Italia Championship powered by Euronics, which will start on 22 April. Now in its seventeenth edition this year, this is the reference championship for all Italian players and teams aiming at the professional panorama of the Esport world.

Saturday 23 April will be the day dedicated to the world Pokémonwith showmatches and tournaments for fun in the Nintendo area to conquer the title of Pokémon Unite. All the qualified will compete in a top4 match, led by 4 exceptional exponents: the two pro players KeepRunningTV And Reckonironx against content creators Froz3n And Creepy. Everything will be told and commented by the two famous casters, Maurizio Carlino And Stefano Rossettoaka “The CarlinocolRossetto“. In addition, waiting for the final of the tournament, there will be a talk conducted by the Pokémon Millennium community on all the news in the sector.

It continues on Sunday 24 April with Apex Legends. In fact, in the Open Fiber area there will be panels and in-depth analyzes on the title, together with two of the most famous pro player organizations – Samsung Morning Stars And Outplayed – And Thomas “HAL_TV” Avallone, professional Quake Live, FPS arena and Apex player.

The final day, Monday 25 April, will instead be dedicated to VALORANTthe branded tactical shooter Riot Games. On the stage of the Comicon shooter fans will be able to experience the final act of a competition open to all and valid for the ranking of the Blizzard 2022 circuit. The final of the amateur tournament will be told by Grigua And Jjackbeloved idols from the community and official VALORANT commentators.