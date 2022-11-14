Profumo can remain CEO of Leonardo: that’s why

If until a few weeks ago it seemed that the future of Alessandro Profumo at the helm of Leonardo was by now close to the end, now the cards seem to have mixed up a bit. Attention, it does not mean that the former CEO of Unicredit will remain in place of him Monte Grappa Square. But something is moving, thanks to a double track on which Profumo is relying. Here’s what’s happening in the giant of Defence.

First of all it is an arch-known fact that Guido Crosetto, before taking possession of the current dicastery, he was Leonardo’s advisor for eight years. A position which was conferred on him by the then managing director Mauro Moretti and which the co-founder of Fratelli d’Italia then maintained until he was appointed minister. Relations between Profumo and Crosetto are rather good, and, according to accredited sources, there would have been confidential meetings to try to maintain Perfume in its place.

Who, always known for his leftist sympathies, would perhaps have begun a strategic approach to less progressive positions. The manager has a great desire to take a new ride in the saddle of the company, and this is well known. Among other things, an unwritten law of the subsidiaries would like managers – except in exceptional cases – to be confirmed for three terms at the helm of the company. Which happened to both Claudio Descalzi (which could break the canon block and reach the fourth term in Eni) and a Francesco Starace (which instead should end with 2023 his experience in Is in the).

The second ace up Profumo’s sleeve is an innate assist from the United States. Not that American Defense is interested in this or that name, but it is a business issue: in the face of progressive global rearmament, the United States wants to be clear with whom to do business. The company drsthat Leonardo acquired in 2008, is a top-level strategic asset, as evidenced by the agreement which forces the company to be led only by Americans, configuring itself as “screened company”.

Profumo has been able to cultivate relationships very well with the Americans who would not take the change with pleasure. It would have been different though Guido Crosetto had not become minister: in that case the international stature of the member of the executive would have been remarkablealso thanks to the eight years as national president of the Aerospace companies of Confindustria and the two years and eight months as president of the board of directors of Orizzonte Sistemi Navali SpA, a company of the Fincantieri group, would probably have made him the perfect candidate for Piazza Montegrappa. But that was not the case and now Profumo is back in the running.

Better to reiterate: if until a few weeks ago it seemed that Profumo’s fate was definitively sealed, now there seems to be a few more possibilities. The street remains very narrow, but something has moved.

Subscribe to the newsletter

