Profumo-gate, Fassino ready to give 500 euros to put an end to the legal case. The deputy is accused of stealing a perfume from the Duty free at Fiumicino airport

Piero Fassino is willing to pay 500 euros in order to quickly close the affair known as the “perfume-gate“. The 74-year-old former mayor of Turin and member of parliament, together with his lawyer Fulvio Gianaria, is waiting for the decision of the investigating judge of Civitavecchia which could put an end to the case against him. Fassino is, in fact, accused of embezzlement of a perfume bottle brand Chanelstolen from the Duty free of the airport of Fiumicino last April 15th. Fassino offers 500 euros of financial compensation against the 130 of the real value of the fragrance. Lawyer Gianaria explains how this is not “an admission”, but a “pragmatic solution that solves a small problem without going through a complex process.” And he adds: “Anyone would pay 500 euros rather than go to trial.”

On April 15, 2024, Piero Fassino allegedly stole a perfume in Fiumicino shortly before leaving for Strasbourg. He always justified himself by saying that it was a misunderstanding and that the bottle would be his slipped into the pocket of the jacket while trying to answer the phone. Anything is possible, of course, the problem is that there are the surveillance camera video of the airport shop (acquired by Polaria and in the hands of the PMs). The company that manages the Duty free has decided to report Fassino, not so much for the case itself, but because there would be some previous. It seems that the former minister had challenged the duty free security with other two alleged perfume thefts.