D’Alema and Profumo under investigation by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office

The Naples prosecutor has launched an investigation against Massimo D’Alema and Alessandro Profumo for the sale of military ships and aircraft to Colombia. Also Giuseppe Giordo, former general manager of Fincantieri, and some intermediaries involved in the commercial operation are involved in the investigation. Today the police carried out searches for all suspects. The Corriere della Sera reports it.



According to the indictment, “the suspects acted in various ways as promoters of the commercial economic initiative of sale to the government of Colombia of products of Italian companies with public participation – Leonardo, in particular M 346 aircraft, and Fincantieri, in particular Corvettes and small submarines and construction of shipyards – in order to obtain from the Colombian authorities the conclusion of the formal and definitive agreements subject the supplies described and the total of which economic value amounted to over 4 billion euros».

Subscribe to the newsletter

